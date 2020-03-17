Rockton Dinner Theatre cancelled due to coronavirus

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the 43rd annual Rockton Dinner Theatre has been cancelled.

The Rockton Agricultural Society Board of Directors voted March 16 to cancel the popular event. In a statement, the RAS said the decision was due to concerns over the health and safety of patrons, cast, crew and volunteers.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make and we are all devastated that this must happen, but at the present time it is the correct, responsible thing to do,” the RAS said in the statement, adding community health and safety is the No. 1 priority.

The popular event, which serves up all-you-can-eat roast beef dinners with all the fixings — not to mention all-you-can-eat home-cooked pies — was slated to be held March 26-28 and April 2-4. RAS manager Lois James said the dinner theatre is an important fundraiser for the agricultural society.

“We were not able to postpone it to a different date because we have regular bookings for 2020 and we did not have any space that we could run the Dinner Theatre.” — Lois James

“The impact is probably $50,000 lost to the society,” she said. “We were not able to postpone it to a different date because we have regular bookings for 2020 and we did not have any space that we could run the dinner theatre.”

James said the RAS is planning to look at other ways to get the community involved in the agricultural society and to fundraise.

While she admitted it is a shame to have to cancel the event, which seats more than 250 guests and goes through 100-120 pies per night for all six nights, it was the right decision.

“For the safety and the health of everybody, you’ve got to do it.”

The RAS office is closed until April 6, but ticket refunds will be available Monday to Saturday between April 16 and May 2 at the 812 Old Highway 8 office. The office will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday April 18, April 25 and May 2.

Ticket holders will be required to bring their physical tickets back in order to get a refund.