Cobourg closes all municipal buildings due to coronavirus

All employees are still expected to work as normal, the town said.

Citizens are directed to contact the department with which they need to do business by telephone or email as many services can be handled remotely.

The telephone numbers and emails for all departments can be found on the Town of Cobourg’s website at www.cobourg.ca.

Visit www.cobourg.ca/covid19 for a complete list of programs and services that are being postponed or cancelled.

Citizens are encouraged to visit the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s website at www.hkpr.on.ca for the most up-to-date information COVID-19.

In addition to the daily updates to the website, Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the medical officer of health, will continue to provide updates on COVID-19 through their website.