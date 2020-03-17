Police services board cancels March meeting over COVID -19 concerns

DURHAM – The regular March meeting of the Durham Regional Police Services Board has been indefinitely postponed over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The announcement regarding the meeting, scheduled for March 24, was made Tuesday morning, the same day the provincial government imposed a state of emergency to deal with the emerging virus. No new date for the board meeting was set.

“The board will continue to receive updates from the senior leadership of the DRPS on operational matters related to COVID-19, and members of the public are encouraged to monitor and follow advice and direction from local, provincial and national health authorities,” a statement issued by the board said.

The Durham Regional Police Services Board is the civilian governing body of the police service. Its responsibilities include establishing objectives for policing in consultation with the Chief of police, setting policies for the effective management of the service, and hiring and monitoring the performance of the chief.