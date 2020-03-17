GTA COVID-19 outbreak sparks ‘explosion’ in sales for Canadian gun stores

Along with a rush on toilet paper, the coronavirus pandemic is also fuelling firearms and ammunition sales, says Wes Winkel, president of the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association which represents manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

“We’re seeing an explosion of ammunition and gun sales over the weekend and even more so today,” Winkel said Monday, adding that this is a typical reaction in “these kind of uncertain times.”

Winkel owns and operates Elwood Epps Sporting Goods, a hunting and fishing store north of Orillia. His outlet, like many others that sell guns in Ontario, has shut the doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is offering only online and phone-in orders, Winkel said.

“I’m watching the ticker of online orders come in now and yes, honestly, I haven’t seen numbers like this in years. As we’re talking, I’m seeing the sales pop up. It’s quite incredible.”

He said the sales boom is almost at the level of the Obama years, when the then-U.S. president vowed to heavily restrict firearms sales and “within a week we were selling out of all different types of guns and ammo.” The frenzied buying hasn’t reached that level, “but we’re on the verge of it,” he said.

Winkel attributes the surge not to any “aggressive” intent but, in large part, to licensed gun owners who want to have ammunition for hunting and target shooting but fear the supply chain will soon be choked off “quite drastically” over a similar uptick in U.S. sales — “that’s where all of our ammunition comes from,” he said.

And unlike people hoarding toilet paper, Winkel said, there is some validity to supply concerns because of how long it can take to import firearm-related products, under government regulations.

“There’s no import permits for toilet paper,” he notes, and stores are also limited on how much ammunition they can store — so “there is literally a limited supply.”

Winkel believes there’s also some panic-induced purchasing going on.

“There is some of that type of ‘prepper’-type stuff going on,” he said, referring people who prepare for apocalyptic scenarios.