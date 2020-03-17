'Not a reality for the majority of families': School closures a mixed bag for Flamborough parents

Vincent said she is torn on the response, noting that Canada doesn’t want to adopt a lax approach and end up in a similar situation to Italy, or be perceived as being overly cautious.

“Coronavirus is going to be a reality in our world,” she said. “We’re not killing it off; we’re just slowing the spread down.”

However, Vincent said her family is very privileged in the current situation because she and her husband both work from home, so they don’t need to adapt to telecommuting.

“If anything, we’re going to be home more, because my company has basically eliminated all in-person meetings,” she said. “We’re very, very lucky.”

However, she said with social distancing, having kids at home is going to be a real challenge.

Vincent, whose children are in Grade 2 and Grade 4, said she has seen several posts on social media about, “How to spend productive time with your children over the next few weeks.”

She said that’s great if you are a teacher, a home where only one parent works, or if your workplace doesn’t expect you to work during the pandemic.

“We’re in the place, where I’m going to be home, my husband is going to be home, we’re both going to be working the 8-10 hours that we work in a day in the first place, and my kids are going to have to literally fend for themselves,” she said. “So for us to have this schedule where from 10-10:30 a.m. we have education time, then life skills time, then playtime?

“That’s just not a reality and I think that’s not a reality for the majority of families.”

In her case, Vincent said the announcement was difficult because the French language board had a PD Day on March 13, so teachers didn’t have the opportunity to provide students material to take home. However, she said she’s not concerned about the academic impact of the time out of the classroom on her children.

“I believe that school has a limited role in a child’s education,” she said. “I think that education goes beyond school — life skills and other skills are learned outside of the formal educational environment.

“I think that the schools will adapt and we’ll figure it out.”

Similarly, Hughson said she believes the time away from the classroom can be educational for students, albeit in a different way.

“I personally also believe in experiential learning,” she said. “I love that this is an opportunity to teach our kids many things that we wouldn’t necessarily be doing — whether it’s baking a cake or how to change the oil in a car.

“It’s an opportunity to do things that we wouldn’t normally do and turn a negative into a positive.”

STORY BEHIND THE STORY

After the Province of Ontario shuttered all publicly funded schools until April 6, we wanted to see what the impact of the closure was on Flamborough parents.