'Not a reality for the majority of families': School closures a mixed bag for Flamborough parents

The Ontario government’s unprecedented move to close all publicly-funded schools in the province until April 6 has left parents across the country with their children at home for an additional two weeks following March break.
The move, which was announced on Thursday, March 12 on the eve of March break, closed 4,800 schools and impacts more than two million students across the province.
Kenlyn Hughson, whose two children attend Waterdown District High School, said the decision to close schools was a good one.
“I think this is the right move,” she said, “When you put that many people in the same place for that many hours per day, the likelihood of transferring any kind of illness is much greater than just going to the grocery store for half an hour.”
Hughson, who lives in Carlisle, said she thinks the decision is an important step in “flattening the curve” of the spread of COVID-19. She added her family is currently healthy, but they have made the decision to avoid visiting their grandparents due to fears about the virus.
While her children are in Grade 10 and 11, and thus she doesn’t have to worry about additional child care, she said she sympathizes with parents who have elementary school-aged kids.
“Especially if you’re on a fixed income, you’re definitely in a situation where you either need child care or you need to not be working yourself,” she said. “That’s a huge factor for people to consider, but I think in the grand scheme of things, this is what has to happen, as far as everybody needing to be safe.”
While the situation has evolved rapidly — with the Province of Ontario announcing a state of emergency on Tuesday morning — Hughson said her main concerns are that her children don’t get sick, or act as carriers of the disease to anyone else.
Meanwhile, Myléne Vincent, whose two children attend École élémentaire Renaissance in Burlington — part of the Ontario French-language school board Conseil scoliare Viamonde — said she appreciates the severity of coronavirus. Having worked for the Department of Pathology and Molecular Medicine at McMaster University, she understands public health measures are designed to prevent the spread of the virus at the front end.
“I think the measures right now are extreme, because they need to be, because we haven’t verified where we’re at,” she said, noting her position has changed since the school closures were announced.
Vincent said she is torn on the response, noting that Canada doesn’t want to adopt a lax approach and end up in a similar situation to Italy, or be perceived as being overly cautious.
“Coronavirus is going to be a reality in our world,” she said. “We’re not killing it off; we’re just slowing the spread down.”
However, Vincent said her family is very privileged in the current situation because she and her husband both work from home, so they don’t need to adapt to telecommuting.
“If anything, we’re going to be home more, because my company has basically eliminated all in-person meetings,” she said. “We’re very, very lucky.”
However, she said with social distancing, having kids at home is going to be a real challenge.
Vincent, whose children are in Grade 2 and Grade 4, said she has seen several posts on social media about, “How to spend productive time with your children over the next few weeks.”
She said that’s great if you are a teacher, a home where only one parent works, or if your workplace doesn’t expect you to work during the pandemic.
“We’re in the place, where I’m going to be home, my husband is going to be home, we’re both going to be working the 8-10 hours that we work in a day in the first place, and my kids are going to have to literally fend for themselves,” she said. “So for us to have this schedule where from 10-10:30 a.m. we have education time, then life skills time, then playtime?
“That’s just not a reality and I think that’s not a reality for the majority of families.”
In her case, Vincent said the announcement was difficult because the French language board had a PD Day on March 13, so teachers didn’t have the opportunity to provide students material to take home. However, she said she’s not concerned about the academic impact of the time out of the classroom on her children.
“I believe that school has a limited role in a child’s education,” she said. “I think that education goes beyond school — life skills and other skills are learned outside of the formal educational environment.
“I think that the schools will adapt and we’ll figure it out.”
Similarly, Hughson said she believes the time away from the classroom can be educational for students, albeit in a different way.
“I personally also believe in experiential learning,” she said. “I love that this is an opportunity to teach our kids many things that we wouldn’t necessarily be doing — whether it’s baking a cake or how to change the oil in a car.
“It’s an opportunity to do things that we wouldn’t normally do and turn a negative into a positive.”
STORY BEHIND THE STORY
After the Province of Ontario shuttered all publicly funded schools until April 6, we wanted to see what the impact of the closure was on Flamborough parents.
