Trudeau tells Canadians to come home. Canadians abroad ask ‘How?’

VANCOUVER—Canadians abroad say coming home isn’t as simple as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it sound during a Monday press conference announcing tight border restrictions to combat COVID-19. Cancelled flights, travel restrictions and jam-packed phone lines are throwing up barriers to those trying to follow Trudeau’s advice.
In Uruguay, Toronto resident David Kovacs said he and his wife were going to stay at their part-time home in Punta del Este on the country’s east coast, but the prime minister’s message made them decide to return to Canada. Then, Kovacs said, the difficulty of such a task became apparent.
“There’s an urgency to return to Canada,” he said. “But it’s become increasingly easier said than done.”
Canada now has 425 cases of the virus, with four deaths attributed to the disease at Lynn Valley Care Centre, a long-term care home in North Vancouver.
Monday afternoon from Ottawa Trudeau, whose wife Sophie is in self-isolation after being diagnosed with the virus, announced Canada was implementing strict border restrictions and told Canadians abroad “it is time to come home.”
In Kovacs’s case, coming home means a flight through Panama, but Panama has also restricted foreigners from entering the country, so he had to investigate those restrictions before trying to book a flight. When he tried to book, Kovacs was placed on hold for more than two hours before giving up on the call.
Now, Kovacs said, with only two reported cases where he is now in Uruguay, he feels staying there may be a better idea anyway.
There’s a sense of relief in not being able to do anything and just getting ready to hunker down, he said, recalling a friend’s comparison of the situation.
“It’s like being in Casablanca during World War Two,” he said. “You get the feeling you’re on the periphery of the world and you’re watching this event go by on the horizon.”
But being in Casablanca, Morocco in the present day is much different, says another Canadian who is actually stuck in the city.
Emily Golem, who lives near Walkerton, Ont., decided to cut her visit to Morocco short and had booked a flight home. But when she got to the airport Monday no one was there to take her bags or run the check-in counters. Eventually she found out that her flight had been cancelled.
The embassy, Golem said, has been no help and she finds Trudeau’s plea for Canadians to return home a hollow one, noting that Canadian officials have not been helpful.
“He’s not willing to get us home,” Golem said. “The embassy keeps saying to contact your airline.”
Much of the information coming out of the embassy is out of date by the time it’s delivered to those in Morocco, she said. So she remains holed up in a hotel in Casablanca, her fate up in the air — or rather, grounded.
Golem’s travel agent has been trying to book her on another flight out, but almost as quickly as she can book a flight it’s cancelled.
“I would like to come home,” she said. “I really want to come home.”
Marianne Goodwin from Global Affairs Canada said the embassy in Morocco is doing all it can to help Canadians there, and has suspended all non-emergency service to facilitate demand.
As of midnight local time Monday, Goodwin said, Morocco will be suspending all air travel until further notice.
Meanwhile, in Florence, Italy, Haeley DiRisio said she’s been left in limbo since her flight to Paris was cancelled. From Paris she had planned to grab a connecting flight to Toronto.
DiRisio, who is from Oakville, moved to the city in January but says that since then, everyone she knows has left. Lonesome and concerned about the situation, she would like to heed Trudeau’s request for Canadians to return.
But how she can execute the plan remains to be seen, she said, also expressing disappointment with the way the Canadian embassy in Italy has handled the situation.
“I’m trying to get home, but there’s no flights, so how am I supposed to do that?” she said. “They’re not really offering solutions or support.”
