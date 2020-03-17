Durham police implement protocols to address coronavirus outbreak

DURHAM – Durham police have announced that some events are being cancelled and some services are being curtailed as measures to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak are implemented.
Among the cancellations announced Tuesday, March 17, were two events that help young people prepare for spring graduation ceremonies. Gowns for Girls and Suits for Youths, which rely on community donations to assist young grads, are being cancelled, the service announced Tuesday. Other developments:
• As of Tuesday the service has restricted access to the public front desk reception areas at its five community stations to emergencies only. Non-emergency calls are to be made to the main police phone line, 1-888-579-1520.
• The police record check counter at Durham Region headquarters in Whitby is now closed to the public. Previously completed checks cannot be picked up and will not be mailed, police said.
• The pay duty system, which sees off-duty officers providing security, is suspended until further notice, according to the announcement.
• Victim Services of Durham Region is offering telephone support to clients and face-to-face meetings are in emergency situations only. Online and phone support is available to victims at 905-721-4226 or victimservicesdurham.ca.
Residents wishing to make incident reports are advised to:
• Call 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency.
• Report less serious crimes online at www.drps.ca under Online Services.
• Apply online for a police record check: http://www.drps.ca/onlinechecks. The completed check cannot be picked up and will not be mailed.
• If you are experiencing symptoms when attending a police station, follow the signs posted. This includes picking up the telephone in the vestibule to talk directly to a member of the service.
• If attending any site, disinfect your hands with the sanitizer provided.
“The DRPS is committed to the health, safety and well-being of our community. We urge residents to remain calm and follow the direction of public health officials to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” the service said in Tuesday’s statement.
“As this pandemic progresses, our primary responsibility is emergency response and we’re focusing efforts on attending to the most critical situations first.”
