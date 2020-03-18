Locked down in Italy: Peterborough’s Amy McIlquham says take it seriously

Psychologically, that’s hard, she says. “I said to a friend the other day, it feels like house arrest. But you can’t say to yourself that you did anything wrong. It’s crazy.”

McIlquham lives in an apartment as most Italians do. She has two small dogs and is allowed to take them downstairs with her permit, but just long enough to let them do their business. She can’t just take them for a walk.

Supermarkets and vegetable stands are open, as are pharmacies. You can use your permits to visit them, but in her community, there has been no hoarding or price gouging. “Everyone has been perfectly calm and cooperative that way.” She says a man drives around in a car each day with a loudspeaker reminding people to stay a safe distance from each other and not to be out without a permit.

There’s been talk of increasing law enforcement for those who deliberately go out with symptoms of COVID-19. There has even been some suggestion that those who knowingly have it and still go out could potentially face manslaughter charges if there is a related death, she says.

Even without a confirmed case in her village, trucks go out at night and spray disinfectant on the streets, just as they did in China. Not everyone is wearing a mask when they’re out, but she’s seeing more and more of that. She missed an opportunity to get one at the nearby pharmacy Tuesday when they sold out in 10 minutes. She’s hoping to get one today.

“Everyone wants one. They want disposable latex gloves. That’s the latest panic thing right now.”

On Tuesday, for the first time in weeks, the number of new cases didn’t increase from the number of new cases announced on Monday. But she says no one is ready to say they’ve peaked. “Everyone wants this thing to peak. Perhaps in two or three days they’ll be able to give us a better idea on that. Right now, nobody is saying anything that would give us false hope.”

Her advice for Peterborough is for everyone to take it seriously. “Be very much aware what is happening at home. This is not something that has to do with borders or other people … two weeks ago, we were taking it lightly and making jokes about it. Now we’re all crying in our beer and feeling really discouraged and frustrated.”

She says to look out for the elderly. If you’re young and feel like you’re not as vulnerable, you may still pass it on to someone who is. Family gatherings are not permitted where she lives right now. “If you’re caught at road stop going to have lunch with your aunt, that’s not allowed.”

Absolutely avoid crowds, she says. Consider whether going out is a want or a need. When someone seems wary, doubtful or frightened, be there for them.

“Listen to each other. I have this expression that it’s okay not to be okay. And it’s not okay right now.”