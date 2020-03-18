Brampton hosting telephone town hall Wednesday to update residents on coronavirus measures

Residents looking for more information about measures the City of Brampton is taking to address the growing coronavirus outbreak can tune into a telephone town hall meeting hosted by the city on Wednesday, March 18.

The Region of Peel has reported 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the region as of March 17.

The telephone town hall will begin at 5:30 p.m. and those looking to take part much register their phone numbers by emailing letsconnect@brampton.ca.

“The City of Brampton is hosting a Tele Town Hall to keep residents informed of the measures we’re taking against COVID-19. Tune in on Wed. March 18 at 5:30 p.m. to chat with The City of Brampton, Mayor Patrick Brown, Region of Peel Public Health and William Osler Health System,” read a release from wards 3 and 4 Coun. Martin Medeiros.