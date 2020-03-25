Honda temporarily suspends operations at all manufacturing plants due to coronavirus

Honda has temporarily suspended operations at all of its manufacturing facilities in North America due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement issued March 18, the company said the closure is "due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The closure includes all of the manufacturing plants in Alliston, which employs about 4,200 associates.
"Honda will suspend production for six days beginning March 23, with current plans to return to production on Tuesday, March 31," reads the statement. "Honda transmission and engine plants in North America that serve Honda auto plants also will suspend production for the same time period. Honda will reduce production by approximately 40,000 vehicles during these six days."
The company said it will re-evaluate this decision as the COVID-19 situation evolves and make additional adjustments as necessary.
The closure impacts about 27,600 Honda associates across North America, but the company said it will continue to pay all of its employees.
"Honda will utilize this time to continue deep cleaning of its production facilities and common areas to further protect associates upon their return to the plants," reads the statement.
Simcoe Parts Service (SPS) has also suspended operations, according to a notice posted to the company's website.
SPS, which employs around 800 associates, provides logistics services for Honda, from warehousing, parts delivery, wheel assembly and transportation services.
