Scarborough caterer offers 'home-cooked' meals during coronavirus crisis

Last month, business at Kennedy Catering and Chef Services Inc. was booming.
The Scarborough-based company, run by Leaside resident Matthew Kennedy, was busy catering to its clients until it received “a shock to our system.”
On March 8, Kennedy started receiving calls for cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, the loss in business has been astronomical.
“We’ve seen 100 per cent loss,” the 37-year-old said. “This typically for us is trade show season … we had seven other trade shows … and they’re all cancelled.”
Kennedy’s other events have all been either cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.
“It’s sad because we have a lot of clients who are celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and some people who’ve had to put their weddings on hold,” he said.
Now in a challenging time, Kennedy has had to find a way to keep his business afloat and keep his staff employed.
Despite the loss in business, customers have been placing personal orders, he said. Most of his clients are in isolation and are older in age, which places them at higher risk of serious health issues if they contract coronavirus while out and about.
A lot of them want the “comfort and pleasure of a home-cooked meal,” he added.
Therefore, based off client feedback, Kennedy is starting a weekly prepared meal delivery/pickup service for anyone in Toronto and the GTA as of March 23. How it will work is people can pick up meals at Kennedy's kitchen at 1433 Kingston Rd. three times a week, or have it delivered to their location.
Business at Kennedy Catering and Chef Services Inc. is down "100 per cent" since March 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says owner Matthew Kennedy. — Dan Pearce/Torstar
Meals include fennel-crusted Atlantic salmon with potato salad, herb-crusted pork tenderloin with sweet potato mash and marinated flank steak with roasted sweet potato medallions.
The food is subject to change every week, Kennedy said.
“Everything we produce is fresh in accordance with that schedule,” he added.
For one person per week, it will cost $150 for pickup or $180 for delivery depending on location. For two people per week, it’s $280 for pickup and $310 for delivery. For four people per week, it’s $540 for pickup and $570 for delivery. Single day rates are available.
“There are, of course, taxes on top of that … on the single-person plan, it’s about $30 (a meal) per person,” he said. “We’re certainly a little higher than some of the other prepared meal services, but we’re again trying to offer our full meal experiences … something that my catering company holds dear is our local sustainability and our commitment to providing local cuisine.”
Meal pick up will be available three days a week at Kennedy Catering and Chef Services Inc. at 1433 Kingston Rd. starting March 23. — Dan Pearce/Torstar
Kennedy asks for anyone who is interested in their service to contact chefmatthew@kennedycatering.com or to follow them on Instagram at @chefkennedy or Facebook at @KennedyCaterers to stay up-to-date.
“Our clients … are looking for home-cooked meals. A lot of them are not going out, not able to entertain anymore, not able to host events so this gives them some comfort,” he said.
“I don’t have any permanent staff. My staff is all contractual, but of course they’ve lost being in that part-time, contractual lifestyle. They’ve lost all of their work, so we’re doing our best … to create some business and hopefully provide some work for them and their families as well.”
