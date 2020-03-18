Canada unveils massive $82 billion stimulus package to combat coronavirus

“Travellers will no longer be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism,” Trudeau said.

It is the latest in a series of increasingly aggressive measures Ottawa is taking to combat the deadly coronavirus, which has now infected more than 200,000 people around the world and killed thousands — including eight deaths in Canada, as of Wednesday morning.

The new stimulus measures represent the second economic package Ottawa has rolled out as the deadly virus continues to spread in Canada and around the world. Last week, Trudeau and his top ministers announced a $1 billion fund aimed mostly at buttressing the health response, with $500 million to health care systems in the provinces and territories and $275 million to boost research into vaccines and anti-viral drugs.

Government officials have also open the gates on bank loans, allowing major financial institutions to dole out an extra $300 billion to businesses across the country. At the same time, Crown lending agencies are freeing up $10 billion that Finance Minister Bill Morneau said last week will help boost small- and medium-sized businesses hit by the crunch of the pandemic slowdown.

Canada’s central bank has also slashed its overnight lending rate by a full percentage point since March 4. It now sits at 0.75 per cent.

Wednesday’s stimulus package is the largest federal injection of money into the economy since the 2008 financial crisis. Back then, the Conservative government in Ottawa pumped out more than $45 billion over two years, focussing on tax breaks, worker benefits, and infrastructure spending.

In recent days, as the number of infected Canadians has climbed by the hour, governments across Canada have imposed increasingly stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency. The province ordered all bars and restaurants to be closed — they can still sell take-out — along with museums, theatres, cinemas and recreation centres.

At the federal level, officials have barred non-American visitors from entering Canada and urged all citizens and permanent residents who are abroad to come home while flights are still available. The federal government is also asking all Canadians to remain in the country, and stay home if possible during the crisis.



