First two coronavirus patients in Durham have recovered: Health department

DURHAM – The first two patients in Durham Region diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and remain at home in self-isolation, according to the regional health department.

Glendene Collins, manager of community and resource development with the Durham Region Health Department, provided the update Wednesday morning.

“As of March 17, both patients have recovered, but (are) still in home isolation,” Collins said. “Release from home isolation requires two negative swab tests; the health department arranges for the test and the test is done by Public Health Ontario,” she added.

As of Wednesday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Durham, caused by the novel coronavirus that has spread around the globe, remained at eight. No new cases have been confirmed in Durham Region since Monday, according to updates by the region and the provincial Ministry of Health.