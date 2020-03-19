'Business as usual': Peel paramedics say call demand normal during coronavirus pandemic

The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow across the country, but Peel paramedics aren't experiencing a spike in calls.

According to spokesperson Monica Misra-Lui, Peel paramedics “are not seeing any huge or unusual demand on the 911 system due to COVID-19.”

Misra-Lui added she doesn’t believe the province recently declaring a state of emergency will substantially increase call volume.

“It’s business as usual as we continue to do everything we can to protect staff and our communities,” she said.

She also explained the provincial announcement will not change the way Peel Regional Paramedic Services operates.

But, that doesn’t mean paramedics are approaching situations in the same fashion as before.

According to the Peel Paramedic Union Twitter page, paramedics and first-responders have been fitted with protective masks to ensure safety when answering COVID-19 calls.

Despite the lack of increased calls to paramedics, they are reminding the public to be truthful when answering questions about their health when calling 911.

“Please do not lie if you have travelled or have fever/cough. These questions are part of a comprehensive screening tool to protect our paramedics who are working tirelessly thru this pandemic,” read a tweet from March 14.