'All our physicians and staff are prepared': New measures in place at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington due to coronavirus

Hospitals are on the front line of the pandemic.

Since before COVID-19 arrived in Halton, Joseph Brant Hospital has been preparing. Now that multiple cases have been confirmed in the area and a pandemic has been declared, the Burlington hospital has implemented precautions that address both the need to contain and mitigate the virus and appropriately deal with an influx of patients.

Eric Vandewall, Joseph Brant Hospital president and CEO, said they are ready for this kind of a crisis.

“All of our physicians and staff are prepared for the increased demands and extra infection control precautions that are required during this time,” said Vandewall.

The new precautions begin as soon as someone arrives at the hospital.

Active screening measures are now in place wherein all patients and visitors must enter through the main south entrance on Lakeshore Road. At that point they will be asked about symptoms, travel history and if they have come into contact with someone who has or is suspected to have had COVID-19. If a patient is determined to be at risk, they will be assessed in an isolation room until a diagnosis can be confirmed.

There has been a notable increase in patient activity at the emergency department over the past few weeks. It's important to note that the hospital is not testing for COVID-19 through the emergency department.

At this point, Halton Region Public Health is encouraging those who think they might have the virus to first visit www.halton.ca/COVID19 for more information. Health authorities say not everyone needs to be tested and most cases are mild and will recover with rest, fluid, isolation and eating well.

Despite that, not surprisingly, patient visits are up at hospitals around the world and that has put a strain on the global supply of personal protective equipment. Local suppliers have identified shortages. The Ontario government has pledged to ensure hospitals have the supplies they need, but in the meantime the hospital has taken its own steps to ensure adequate supplies are maintained.

“Joseph Brant Hospital has taken measures to preserve our supply. We have centralized and secured all supplies and personal protective equipment to allow for greater oversight and to ensure appropriate use. We perform daily audits of all resources to ensure that critical supplies are available when and where they are needed most,” said Vandewall.