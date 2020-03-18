Police recover $1.3M of stolen construction equipment in Flamborough

Hamilton Police Service located more than $1 million of stolen construction equipment at a 40-acre Flamborough property on March 16.
According to police, officers executed a search warrant at a property on Middletown Road on Monday after a $300,000 John Deere excavator — which was stolen from a construction site near Highway 427 and Highway 7 on March 14 — was located sitting in plain view in the rear yard of the property.
During a search of the residence and business at the property, police say they discovered an outbuilding and recovered landscaping and construction-type machinery in excess of $1.3 million.
Police charged Flamborough resident Vito Peragine, 24, with three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.
The recovered items include two transport trucks and trailers, a Case bulldozer, two John Deere excavators, a John Deere mini excavator and a John Deere skidsteer.
Police also recovered a Case front-end loader, a Honda four-wheeler, an International dump truck, two stolen pickup trucks and two galvanized float trailers.
Police ask anyone with information who can assist in the case to contact Det.-Const. Brian Wren at 905-546-8925 or Det.-Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimstoppershamilton.com.
