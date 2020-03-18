Police recover $1.3M of stolen construction equipment in Flamborough

Hamilton Police Service located more than $1 million of stolen construction equipment at a 40-acre Flamborough property on March 16.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant at a property on Middletown Road on Monday after a $300,000 John Deere excavator — which was stolen from a construction site near Highway 427 and Highway 7 on March 14 — was located sitting in plain view in the rear yard of the property.

During a search of the residence and business at the property, police say they discovered an outbuilding and recovered landscaping and construction-type machinery in excess of $1.3 million.

Police charged Flamborough resident Vito Peragine, 24, with three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.