Federal coronavirus fiscal aid package missing vital part - medical help: Ontario Tech professor

DURHAM – The big thing missing in the federal rollout of $27 billion in fiscal aid and $55 billion in tax deferrals was a commitment for medical aid, according to Ontario Tech professor Dr. Bin Chang.

Dr. Chang, an associate professor of finance at the university in Oshawa, said “if we cannot contain the coronavirus, the fiscal aid package won’t be useful.”

She based her assessment on the unusual situation the coronavirus pandemic has created: the problem that people are essentially confined to their homes and unable to go out and spend money in restaurants, bars and stores.

“If people cannot go out, how can we spend the money?” Chang said, of the package of Employment Insurance top-ups, Canadian Child Benefit increases, and other measures included in the $27 billion package announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s fiscal aid, not fiscal stimulus. Normally when there is a fiscal package, we go out, we buy stuff, we go shopping, go to restaurants so restaurant owners, shopping mall owners get money and hire more people, pay more people and that stimulates the economy.

“But here, the situation is different from any crisis we’ve ever had before. Here, people stay home and only buy the very basic necessities like food and toilet paper. So this is fiscal aid, it can help people pay their mortgage, pay their bills, but it’s not stimulus.”

Chang sees the situation getting much worse before it gets any better.

She figures we only have about two weeks before we are looking at a major downturn in the economy.

“How much it (financial aid) will help, will depend on how much we contain the virus, if we find a way to contain it or a vaccine, I expect a quick recovery. If the crisis goes longer, if our medical system collapses, the aid will not help much,” Chang said, pointing to the dire situation in European countries like Italy, Spain, France and Germany where cases number in the tens of thousands for what could come for Canada.

“For Canada, there are several things the government can do. It can do more tests. Testing is not available for everyone who needs it, it is just reserved for vulnerable people. We need more ICU units, more masks, more ventilators, more gowns, we need to increase capacity.