Income evaporates for thousands of Ontarians as coronavirus forces businesses to close and people into isolation

Having temporarily lost her job due to COVID-19, Carolyn Moore said she was flabbergasted when she went to her local EI office on Tuesday and was told she needed to be actively looking for work.

A long-time dental hygienist, Moore was suddenly unable to work as of Monday after her regulatory body deemed it unsafe for dental hygienists to do so due to the growing pandemic.

“I was speechless,” Moore told the Star — even more so when she got home from the EI office and noticed they had sent her a list of dental hygienist postings that were likely out of date.

“I can’t go working as a dental hygienist right now, I’d lose my licence,” she said.

She was eventually able to apply for EI but said it could be weeks before she sees any money, adding she’s fortunate her husband is still earning an income.

Moore is one of thousands of Canadians from a variety of professions and industries who were abruptly put out of work because of COVID-19, and who are now trying to navigate the system to try to get some kind of income to help them get through the pandemic.

The federal government announced a multi-billion-dollar aid package Wednesday to help compensate Canadians out of work, including an emergency support benefit for the unemployed who don’t qualify for EI.

David Szymkowicz is one of those people. A self-employed in-home personal trainer and married father of two, he said his work has almost completely dried up. He had about 10 clients, charging $100 per session sometimes two to three times a week. His prices include HST, and he thought he had been paying into EI until recently discovering he wasn’t.

Now he’s hoping he can still earn some money with online training sessions. He said he’s fortunate that his wife is a teacher who continues to be paid.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “With a mortgage and two kids … I’m watching my bank account every day.”