Coronavirus fears lower Oakville Easter food drive expectations, monetary donations urged

Oakville’s Fare Share Food Bank is expecting a dismal response to its annual Easter food drive between March 28 and April 12, due to coronavirus fears.
“It appears, given the conditions, it’s not going to be very successful,” said Peter Wolfraim, Fare Share’s president.
A low yield in donations will put a dent in the current “reasonably” good inventory needed to stretch throughout the slower spring and summer months, not to mention the expected increase in those who require food bank services as layoffs loom.
"I expect overall the demand for food banks will go up significantly."
Checking on a few food bank bins inside supermarkets this week, Wolfraim found them either empty or non-existent, but “the store shelves were empty too, and not just the toilet paper ones.”
“But we don’t want to encourage people to go charging around to find food for the food bank when they’re told to stay home and take care of themselves.”
Under these trying circumstances, Fare Share is more than happy to receive financial donations through its website or have people drop a cheque in the mail.
“We know what we need, we can get the best prices and that’s just the best and safest way for everybody to proceed.”
Not only are donations down from local organizations, schools and churches due to closures, there are fewer volunteers, as some, for “good and valuable reasons,” opt not to take shifts because they are uncomfortable doing so or fall into the vulnerable category.
This predicament makes monetary donations even more valuable, he mused.
“We want to make the best use of the people still available to us," and sorting through bags and bags of miscellaneous food is fairly labour-intensive, said Wolfraim. “Sorting through bags of plastic isn’t the best way for them to spend their time if we can avoid that.”
If the food bank buys items they need, they arrive in bulk on pallets so all expiry dates are the same and items can quickly be placed onto food bank shelves en masse.
The Easter food drive is an important one, said Wolfraim, emphasizing that all donations go toward the purchase of food, as all workers are volunteers.
Should you wish to make a donation of food, bins are found at most major supermarkets or at any fire hall. You can also drop your items off at the food bank, but it’s advised you call first (905-847-3988) to ensure someone is there to receive the donation.
The items most needed at the moment are baby cereal, hand wipes, sanitizer, rice, pancake mix, canned fruit and tinned meat.
To make a financial donation – used to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and poultry, among other items – visit the website oakvillefoodbank.com or mail a cheque to 1240 Speers Rd., Unit 6, Oakville, ON, L6L 2X4.
“This is our only significant opportunity to raise money and collect food until the fall,” said Jennifer Russell, manager of operations. “Hunger does not take the summer off.”
Fare Share serves more than 400 families every month, which includes about 1,500 individuals, many of whom are children.
