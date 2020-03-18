EXCLUSIVE: Ottawa to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on migrant farm workers

"There are specific deadlines and timetables we have to hit, and if we don't, we cannot plant crops."

George said the out-of-country workers are experienced farmhands and there isn't an accessible domestic workforce that could be trained in time. Some crops are being planted now, with some vegetable harvests starting as early as May.

Matthias Oppenlaender, chair of the Grape Growers of Ontario, said the workers are just as critical for Niagara's wine industry. Pruning of vines has already started and will continue through to the end of March. If the pruning is not done, buds will lost in the spring.

"What that means, is a smaller crop for sure," said Oppelaender in a Wednesday interview. "Certainly, we have to get through this crisis. We all have to. But that also means finding a way to protect the economy."

Some 8,000 temporary agricultural workers are already in Ontario with another 13,000 scheduled to arrive in the next weeks and months.

George said while the industry understands the need to combat the pandemic, Canada's food supply depends on these workers.

Niagara Falls Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli echoed George's comments, calling the issue a "hugely important" food security matter, while the town of Niagara-on-the-Lake issued a statement late Wednesday advocating for the "safe entrance" of migrant workers to Canada.

Mishka Balsom, president and CEO of The Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce, said earlier Wednesday that the loss of temporary foreign workers "could have a tremendous impact on Niagara's agricultural sector."

"I think you would find that all farmers and wineries and winemakers, their number one priority is protecting Canadians so they're fully committed to the health of Canadians, but I think the implications of not having access to those workers at a time that is so critical right now - it's a time when seasonal work starts -is concerning."

Border arrangements with the United States is not the only issue still to be resolved. How and where workers would be isolated is unclear.

On many farms, these workers live in trailers or other small, tightly packed accommodations. National public health experts say social distancing is a necessary step to prevent the spread of COVID-19, something the traditional quarters of these workers do not permit.

Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey said in an interview Wednesday before Hardeman's email was sent that the health and well-being of individuals are the government's number one priority and driving the Ottawa's agenda.

"Those are some of the ideas we're considering right now," Badawey said about isolating workers upon arrival. "Bottom line though is we get it. We understand the challenge and we're going to do the best we can to deal with it, taking into consideration the best interests of Canadians with respect to health."

This is a developing story. More to come.

-with files from Karena Walter