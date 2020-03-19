Officials confirm two new coronavirus cases in Durham Region

DURHAM – Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by local health officials, bringing the number of patients being tracked in Durham Region to 10.
The cases, confirmed Thursday morning by the Durham Region Health Department, involve two men, one of whom recently travelled outside the country.
That man, who is 63, returned home from Florida on Sunday, March 15 and tested positive for the illness related to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17. He is at home on self-isolation, where he is to remain for the duration of his recovery, officials said.
The second patient, an 82-year-old man who tested positive March 17, remains hospitalized at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa. The report from the health department did not indicate the man had recently travelled.
“The Health Department is actively following up with all close contacts of these positive cases,” a statement issued Thursday said. “Individuals who were not in direct or close contact with the cases are not considered at risk of being infected.”
As of Wednesday evening there were 214 confirmed cases being monitored in Ontario, according to the provincial health ministry. The majority of the patients identified this week are recovering in self-isolation, the ministry reported.
Five of the cases identified since the beginning of the outbreak are classified as recovered. There has been one death in Ontario attributed to the virus, a man in his 70s from the Muskoka Region.
