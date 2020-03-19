Hamilton officials are warning residents the city’s emergency measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus will most likely extend beyond April 5.

“No one really knows how long this will play out,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger during his one-hour virtual town hall March 18.

The city’s Director of Emergency Operation Centre Paul Johnson agreed that he expects the closed facilities and prohibition against the congregation of large groups of people will go well past the first week of April.

“No one has a crystal ball,” said Johnson. “It’s becoming harder and harder for me to believe (that) just over two weeks we will be clear of this situation. I really don’t see it.”

Researchers at the University of Toronto and the Imperial College London, have found that extreme social distancing – about two metres between people – may last 18 months in the United States and the United Kingdom to avert hundreds of thousands of deaths.

The research scientists used data from China where the virus was first detected to conduct their studies.

Johnson said the city announced the closure of its recreation and senior centres, and other facilities until April 5 based upon the provincial government’s original directive to shut down schools two weeks after March Break. But that was before the province declared a state of emergency.

Johnson said the city will not open any facilities or allow large gatherings until “we are absolutely, 100 per cent sure it doesn’t pose a risk to the community.”

In the meantime, Johnson said city officials will have to provide alternative ways for residents to access services. He is urging the public to use the city’s website (www.hamilton.ca) to pay their taxes, renewing licenses, or even submit plans for developments.

“We are managing through this new normal as we are spending less time interacting with people,” said Johnson.