Town of Whitby increases limit on garbage bags, launches food drive for vulnerable

WHITBY – The Town of Whitby is making a few changes to your services to slightly ease the pain of the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, the town is increasing the four-bag limit to six bags for garbage collection and is waiving the requirement for garbage tags.

It is also eliminating payment for parking at all metered on-street locations and in municipal parking lots. For safety reasons, the time limits for parking will still apply. Those who have already paid for leased parking in a municipal lot will receive a credit for their payment.

The Town is also launching a food drive for vulnerable residents. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the following Whitby Fire Halls: