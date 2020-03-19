How to access federal financial help

Emergency care benefit

This is for parents who can't work because schools or daycares are closed and for people taking care of sick family members, who don't qualify for EI benefits. The benefit will pay out up to a maximum $900, every two weeks, for up to 15 weeks. The online application through the Canada Revenue Agency won't be available until April. The government has only said that the application will require people to declare that they meet eligibility requirements, and then declare anew every two weeks.

Emergency Support Benefit

Like the care benefit, this will pay out benefits for 14 weeks to unemployed workers who don't qualify for employment insurance benefits, either because they are self-employed or because they don't have enough accumulated working hours in the previous 52 weeks. The payments would be comparable to what is provided through EI, which is 55 per cent of average weekly earnings up to a maximum amount that this year is $573 per week. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Wednesday that more details of how to apply for the benefit, which will be administered by the CRA, would "come in the near future."

Changes in tax filing

The filing deadlines for individuals, but not trusts, is moved to June 1. For trusts with a taxation year ending on Dec. 31, 2019, the filing due date is now May 1. And if you owe taxes as an individual or business, you can defer payments until September. As well, the CRA will recognize electronic signatures to reduce administrative burden and lessen the need for taxpayers and preparers to meet in person.

Help for businesses

The government is providing $10 billion in loans through the Business Credit Availability Program. Companies whose applications are accepted, by Export Development Canada or the Business Development Bank of Canada, can receive working capital loans of up to $2 million with flexible terms and reduced rates, and the option for some existing loan recipients to postpone payments for up to six months.

As with some other measures, the details are still coming. But here are two: Businesses thinking about applying need to go to their own financial institutions first before being referred to BDC, and eligible businesses had to be financially viable before the outbreak hit the economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.

By Jordan Press, The Canadian Press