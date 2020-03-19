Death of Milton man in Oakville indicates coronavirus is spreading locally and Halton residents are being warned to restrict their movements

Meghani said Public Health is currently working to trace the Milton man’s activities prior to admittance to hospital.

They are also working to determine what family members came into contact with him and if self-isolation is warranted.

Dr. Neil Rau, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control for Halton Healthcare said precautions were taken while the individual was at both hospitals.

He said the man also attended the Milton hospital emergency room a few days prior to March 11, but he was not admitted.

Rau noted precautions were also in place during that visit.

At this time no healthcare professions have been asked to self-isolate as a result of this case.

Rau would not say what the man’s underlying health condition was stating only that it was chronic and that while the man was not perfectly healthy, he still enjoyed a good quality of life.

Meghani said this death shows just how serious the situation is and she called on Halton residents to restrict their movements.

“We need to act now. This is the tragic proof that we need to work together to slow down the spread of COVID-19, not only as individuals but as a community. We need to take this seriously,” said Meghani.

“I urge you, all of you, to practice social distancing, and take action to protect yourself and those around you. Gatherings and parties can wait, playdates can wait, some of your errands can also wait. Allow your life to pause. Focus on what is important. This is for the most vulnerable. Those who will not get a case that is mild and bounce back. This is for the healthcare workers and first responders. Those that are putting their lives on hold to take care of you when you need it. Do your part and do it now.”

This Milton man's death marks the second coronavirus-related fatality in Ontario.

