Death of Milton man in Oakville indicates coronavirus spreading locally

Halton Region’s medical officer of health says the region’s first coronavirus-related death indicates the virus is spreading locally.
Dr. Hamidah Meghani discussed the death during a press conference at the Halton Region Centre on Friday, March 19.
She noted the Milton man, who was in his 50s and had an underlying health problem, was admitted to Milton District Hospital on Wednesday, March 11.
As his condition worsened, he was taken to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 18.
He died the same day.
The diagnosis of COVID-19 came following his death.
“We are in the very early stages of collecting information. At this time what we know is that the individual did not travel outside of Canada recently. Nor was he a contact of a known case of COVID-19,” said Meghani.
“The indication is there is local transmission.”
Previous confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Halton were considered travel related, with the exception of a Georgetown man.
It remains unclear how the Georgetown resident contracted the virus.
Meghani said public health is currently working to trace the Milton man’s activities prior to his admittance to hospital.
They are also working to determine what family members came into contact with him and if self-isolation is warranted.
Dr. Neil Rau, medical director of infection prevention and control for Halton Healthcare Services, said precautions were taken while the individual was at both hospitals.
He said the man also attended the Milton hospital emergency room a few days prior to March 11, but he was not admitted.
Rau noted precautions were also in place during that visit.
At this time no health-care professions have been asked to self-isolate as a result of this case.
Rau would not say what the man’s underlying health condition was, stating only that it was chronic and that while the man was not perfectly healthy, he still enjoyed a good quality of life.
Meghani said this death shows just how serious the situation is and she called on Halton residents to restrict their movements.
“We need to act now. This is the tragic proof that we need to work together to slow down the spread of COVID-19, not only as individuals but as a community. We need to take this seriously,” said Meghani.
“I urge you — all of you — to practice social distancing, and take action to protect yourself and those around you. Gatherings and parties can wait, playdates can wait, some of your errands can also wait. Allow your life to pause. Focus on what is important. This is for the most vulnerable. Those who will not get a case that is mild and bounce back. This is for the health-care workers and first responders. Those that are putting their lives on hold to take care of you when you need it. Do your part and do it now.”
This Milton man's death marks the second coronavirus-related fatality in Ontario.
For more information visit www.haltonhealthcare.com or halton.ca.
Halton Region’s medical officer of health says the region’s first coronavirus-related death indicates the virus is spreading locally.
Dr. Hamidah Meghani discussed the death during a press conference at the Halton Region Centre on Thursday, March 19.
She noted the Milton man, who was in his 50s and had an underlying health problem, was admitted to Milton District Hospital on Wednesday, March 11.
As his condition worsened, he was taken to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 18.
He died the same day.
The diagnosis of COVID-19 came following his death.
“We are in the very early stages of collecting information. At this time what we know is that the individual did not travel outside of Canada recently. Nor was he a contact of a known case of COVID-19,” said Meghani.
“The indication is there is local transmission.”
Previous confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Halton were considered travel related, with the exception of a Georgetown man.
It remains unclear how the Georgetown resident contracted the virus.
Meghani said public health is currently working to trace the Milton man’s activities prior to his admittance to hospital.
They are also working to determine what family members came into contact with him and if self-isolation is warranted.
Dr. Neil Rau, medical director of infection prevention and control for Halton Healthcare Services, said precautions were taken while the individual was at both hospitals.
He said the man also attended the Milton hospital emergency room a few days prior to March 11, but he was not admitted.
Rau noted precautions were also in place during that visit.
At this time no health-care professions have been asked to self-isolate as a result of this case.
Rau would not say what the man’s underlying health condition was, stating only that it was chronic and that while the man was not perfectly healthy, he still enjoyed a good quality of life.
Meghani said this death shows just how serious the situation is and she called on Halton residents to restrict their movements.
“We need to act now. This is the tragic proof that we need to work together to slow down the spread of COVID-19, not only as individuals but as a community. We need to take this seriously,” said Meghani.
“I urge you — all of you — to practice social distancing, and take action to protect yourself and those around you. Gatherings and parties can wait, playdates can wait, some of your errands can also wait. Allow your life to pause. Focus on what is important. This is for the most vulnerable. Those who will not get a case that is mild and bounce back. This is for the health-care workers and first responders. Those that are putting their lives on hold to take care of you when you need it. Do your part and do it now.”
This Milton man's death marks the second coronavirus-related fatality in Ontario.
For more information visit www.haltonhealthcare.com or halton.ca.
Halton Region’s medical officer of health says the region’s first coronavirus-related death indicates the virus is spreading locally.
Dr. Hamidah Meghani discussed the death during a press conference at the Halton Region Centre on Thursday, March 19.
She noted the Milton man, who was in his 50s and had an underlying health problem, was admitted to Milton District Hospital on Wednesday, March 11.
As his condition worsened, he was taken to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 18.
He died the same day.
The diagnosis of COVID-19 came following his death.
“We are in the very early stages of collecting information. At this time what we know is that the individual did not travel outside of Canada recently. Nor was he a contact of a known case of COVID-19,” said Meghani.
“The indication is there is local transmission.”
Previous confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Halton were considered travel related, with the exception of a Georgetown man.
It remains unclear how the Georgetown resident contracted the virus.
Meghani said public health is currently working to trace the Milton man’s activities prior to his admittance to hospital.
They are also working to determine what family members came into contact with him and if self-isolation is warranted.
Dr. Neil Rau, medical director of infection prevention and control for Halton Healthcare Services, said precautions were taken while the individual was at both hospitals.
He said the man also attended the Milton hospital emergency room a few days prior to March 11, but he was not admitted.
Rau noted precautions were also in place during that visit.
At this time no health-care professions have been asked to self-isolate as a result of this case.
Rau would not say what the man’s underlying health condition was, stating only that it was chronic and that while the man was not perfectly healthy, he still enjoyed a good quality of life.
Meghani said this death shows just how serious the situation is and she called on Halton residents to restrict their movements.
“We need to act now. This is the tragic proof that we need to work together to slow down the spread of COVID-19, not only as individuals but as a community. We need to take this seriously,” said Meghani.
“I urge you — all of you — to practice social distancing, and take action to protect yourself and those around you. Gatherings and parties can wait, playdates can wait, some of your errands can also wait. Allow your life to pause. Focus on what is important. This is for the most vulnerable. Those who will not get a case that is mild and bounce back. This is for the health-care workers and first responders. Those that are putting their lives on hold to take care of you when you need it. Do your part and do it now.”
This Milton man's death marks the second coronavirus-related fatality in Ontario.
For more information visit www.haltonhealthcare.com or halton.ca.