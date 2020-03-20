UPDATE: Balmy temperatures fall; cold front to blow through Hamilton

News 07:12 AM The Hamilton Spectator

Hold onto your hat, Hamilton.

Don't let the gorgeously warm temperatures fool you on this first full day of spring. We can expect this morning's 16 degrees to drop to near zero by tonight and -6 C overnight tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected as a cold front moves through the area.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city. The warm front will be flipping the mild weather on its head with thunderstorms and brief strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Check in with Environment Canada for any updates on these conditions.

Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com

The wind brings with it the potential for power outages in the affected area

The wind brings with it the potential for power outages in the affected area

