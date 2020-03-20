Port Hope extends due date for water bill in light of coronavirus

PORT HOPE – As the impact of COVID-19 continues to develop, the municipality says its senior leadership remains responsive to this changing climate to best meet the needs of staff and the community.
One of the changes announced on the evening of March 19 is that Port Hope residents now have a one month due date extension for water and wastewater bills.
The due date has been moved from April 15 to May 15, 2020 and a penalty for non-payment will not be applied until June 1, 2020.
Customers can expect to receive their bills by regular mail early next week, which will include a notice explaining these changes.
On March 18, the federal government also announced an extension to the filing deadline for income taxes until June 1, 2020.
In order to respond to the financial impacts of COVID-19, the second installment of the interim property tax bill is now due on April 28, 2020, however, a penalty for non-payment will not be applied until June 1, 2020.
Community members on a pre-authorized payment plan who require a deferred payment can email tax@porthope.ca.
Port Hope Transit continues to operate and customers are not required to pay or show fare passes to board the bus.
This eliminates the personal contact that is required for the physical exchange of fares.
Drivers are monitoring the number of customers who board buses to reduce customer loads, promoting social distancing.
The municipality said that seats directly behind the drivers are not in service and vehicles continue to be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
In an effort to assist local businesses during this challenging time, the payment process for all invoices that were internally approved and received in the finance department has been expedited, allowing businesses to be paid quickly.
In light of COVID-19, many municipal employees are working from home in an effort to self-isolate while many part-time employees are working on adjusted schedules.
In some instances, the municipality said, they have been redeployed to other departments in an effort to limit any financial impact on them.
Municipal senior leaders continue to carefully monitor developments on COVID-19 and meet regularly to review business continuity practices and ensure preparedness.
Visit porthope.ca/COVID-19 for updates from the municipality.
PORT HOPE – As the impact of COVID-19 continues to develop, the municipality says its senior leadership remains responsive to this changing climate to best meet the needs of staff and the community.
One of the changes announced on the evening of March 19 is that Port Hope residents now have a one month due date extension for water and wastewater bills.
The due date has been moved from April 15 to May 15, 2020 and a penalty for non-payment will not be applied until June 1, 2020.
Customers can expect to receive their bills by regular mail early next week, which will include a notice explaining these changes.
On March 18, the federal government also announced an extension to the filing deadline for income taxes until June 1, 2020.
In order to respond to the financial impacts of COVID-19, the second installment of the interim property tax bill is now due on April 28, 2020, however, a penalty for non-payment will not be applied until June 1, 2020.
Community members on a pre-authorized payment plan who require a deferred payment can email tax@porthope.ca.
Port Hope Transit continues to operate and customers are not required to pay or show fare passes to board the bus.
This eliminates the personal contact that is required for the physical exchange of fares.
Drivers are monitoring the number of customers who board buses to reduce customer loads, promoting social distancing.
The municipality said that seats directly behind the drivers are not in service and vehicles continue to be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
In an effort to assist local businesses during this challenging time, the payment process for all invoices that were internally approved and received in the finance department has been expedited, allowing businesses to be paid quickly.
In light of COVID-19, many municipal employees are working from home in an effort to self-isolate while many part-time employees are working on adjusted schedules.
In some instances, the municipality said, they have been redeployed to other departments in an effort to limit any financial impact on them.
Municipal senior leaders continue to carefully monitor developments on COVID-19 and meet regularly to review business continuity practices and ensure preparedness.
Visit porthope.ca/COVID-19 for updates from the municipality.
PORT HOPE – As the impact of COVID-19 continues to develop, the municipality says its senior leadership remains responsive to this changing climate to best meet the needs of staff and the community.
One of the changes announced on the evening of March 19 is that Port Hope residents now have a one month due date extension for water and wastewater bills.
The due date has been moved from April 15 to May 15, 2020 and a penalty for non-payment will not be applied until June 1, 2020.
Customers can expect to receive their bills by regular mail early next week, which will include a notice explaining these changes.
On March 18, the federal government also announced an extension to the filing deadline for income taxes until June 1, 2020.
In order to respond to the financial impacts of COVID-19, the second installment of the interim property tax bill is now due on April 28, 2020, however, a penalty for non-payment will not be applied until June 1, 2020.
Community members on a pre-authorized payment plan who require a deferred payment can email tax@porthope.ca.
Port Hope Transit continues to operate and customers are not required to pay or show fare passes to board the bus.
This eliminates the personal contact that is required for the physical exchange of fares.
Drivers are monitoring the number of customers who board buses to reduce customer loads, promoting social distancing.
The municipality said that seats directly behind the drivers are not in service and vehicles continue to be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
In an effort to assist local businesses during this challenging time, the payment process for all invoices that were internally approved and received in the finance department has been expedited, allowing businesses to be paid quickly.
In light of COVID-19, many municipal employees are working from home in an effort to self-isolate while many part-time employees are working on adjusted schedules.
In some instances, the municipality said, they have been redeployed to other departments in an effort to limit any financial impact on them.
Municipal senior leaders continue to carefully monitor developments on COVID-19 and meet regularly to review business continuity practices and ensure preparedness.
Visit porthope.ca/COVID-19 for updates from the municipality.