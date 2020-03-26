'An unprecedented situation': Flamborough travel agencies busy tending to client needs during coronavirus pandemic

Federal travel warnings and advisories in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are wreaking havoc on the travel industry as residents look to return home, postpone travel plans or cancel them altogether. And staff at local travel agencies have never been so busy tending to client needs.
“There’s no bookings coming through with anybody. Everyone is just cancelling their reservations for future travel,” said Pedro Gerdes, the agency development manager for Waterdown’s Sunrise Travel Services.
At Flamborough TravelPlus, requests for cancellation started coming in leading up to March Break. At that time, the Canadian government’s travel advisory hadn’t reached a category three. This, explained Travel Professional Laura Batey, would have allowed insurance to kick in.
As her team managed cancellations, clients were offered credits for future travel through the agency’s suppliers, including Air Canada Vacations, Sunwing, West Jet and more.
Almost overnight, things ramped up and so did the positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, Canada and around the globe. And those already abroad were anxious to get home.
It’s been a busy few weeks for Batey and her team, as they work with their clients to amend travel plans and secure flights for people to return home from where ever they might be around the world.
“We have clients presently in the Philippines — in Luzon,” said Batey, noting that country is in lockdown until April 14. “We have to figure out what we can do with these particular clients to get them home while borders are open — and when borders will open.”
The federal government has urged Canadians to make the necessary travel arrangements while commercial flights are still available.
Time is of the essence.
With the Government of Canada advising residents to avoid all travel on cruise ships due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shawna Curtin Weatherill’s team at Expedia CruiseShipCentres has been busy.
Like Flamborough TravelPlus, they have temporarily closed the doors to their Waterdown office for the safety of workers and members of the public but continue to serve clients remotely.
“Our focus right now is really giving updates to clients and providing the service they need as far as their cancellations,” she explained. “I have to say most cruisers are pretty avid and they’re typically taking the future cruise credits that the cruise lines are offering.”
Curtin Weatherill says this is promising for the business and the industry. She expects travellers will take full advantage of the travel credits at a later date.
“I think when we do come back, it’ll come back with a vengeance,” she said, noting that her team is hearing from clients who say they don’t like being told they can’t travel.
“When someone says no, you want it more.”
According to Gerdes at Sunrise Travel Services, agents will be impacted financially by the pandemic’s effects on the travel industry.
“When these airlines are offering full refunds and everything, unfortunately it’s going to hit the agents and the agencies because with something like that our commissions aren’t protected,” he explained.
Still the agents remain focused on the positive and committed to helping their clients as best they can during these unprecedented times.
Gerdes wants to hear from customers. “We’re more than happy to answer your questions,” he said, adding that they want to “try to assist as much as possible.”
Just as they are on hand to offer support, so too is the community, said Curtain Weatherill.
“The understanding and grace that people have given us (has) been amazing,” she said. “We’ve had people drop off gifts, we’ve had flowers sent to the office and we’re actually having clients calling and saying, ‘How are you guys doing?’
“It’s so touching… They’ve rallied around us. It’s been pretty uplifting in a really down time for being a business owner.”
Batey is optimistic. She has faith the travel industry will be “back up and progressing fairly normally by the middle of the summer.”
“But, this being an unprecedented situation, my crystal ball is quite cloudy right now.”
