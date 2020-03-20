Aurora infant among 4 new cases of coronavirus reported in York Region

Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported March 20 in York Region, including a child who is younger than one year old.

The child, a girl from Aurora, is currently in self-isolation.

The case is reported as travel-related on the region's listing of cases on york.ca.

Another new case is an East Gwillimbury woman in her 50s. Her case is reported to be travel-related and she is currently self-isolating.