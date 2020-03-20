Aurora infant among 4 new cases of coronavirus reported in York Region

Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported March 20 in York Region, including a child who is younger than one year old.
The child, a girl from Aurora, is currently in self-isolation.
The case is reported as travel-related on the region's listing of cases on york.ca.
Another new case is an East Gwillimbury woman in her 50s. Her case is reported to be travel-related and she is currently self-isolating.
A Vaughan woman in her 40s is another new case and the cause is still under investigation.
The fourth new case is a Stouffville resident — a woman in her 40s. The cause of her case is also still under investigation.
On March 19, five new cases of coronavirus were reported
All cases that were still under investigation when they were reported yesterday have been deemed to be travel-related, and the people are self-isolating.
The new total of cases across York Region is 31.
