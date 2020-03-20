Task force will help Durham businesses navigate coronavirus pandemic

DURHAM -- A new task force has been formed to help businesses deal with COVID-19.

With some businesses forced to close their doors, the Durham Economic Task Force quickly came together to provide supports and information for businesses.

Members of the task force include the Region's Economic Development and Tourism team, the Business Advisory Centre of Durham, all the Durham chambers of commerce and boards of trade, and local municipal economic development teams.

Last week, businesses were surveyed to find out the impacts they are experiencing. With the input, the team was able to connect businesses with resources they need for themselves, their workers and affected families.

“The Durham Economic Task Force has one goal: to deliver the urgently needed information, support, and resources to our business community to help them get through this difficult time. We heard what you urgently need, and we’re all working to make sure you’re supported,” Simon Gill, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, said in a statement. “One day soon, we will shift to provide additional services for re-starting, re-opening, and re-launching. We will get through this together.”

Among the task force's immediate priorities are advocating for the needs of the local business community to the provincial and federal governments, provide resources about business supports from different government levels and provide direct support to guide small businesses through the process of accessing emergency financial assistance, and promoting small businesses that remain open, especially local food and agri-businesses offering safe, no-contact delivery and pick-up services.

In the same statement, Regional Chairman John Henry said this coming Wednesday, Regional Council will consider a temporary, emergency loan to local chambers of commerce and boards of trade.

"We want to make sure that these organizations are fully staffed and available to provide direct support and resources to business owners now, when they need our support more than ever," Henry said.

The task force's website, InvestDurham.ca/CovidResponse, has resources and information for businesses in Durham about government programs, services and supports. It will be updated daily to make sure it has current information about business supports available, federal and provincial financial programs, how to access funds, and employee/employer resources.

If businesses have questions, they should reach out to their local chamber of commerce, board of trade, BIA, Business Advisory Centre Durham, or their local municipal economic development office.