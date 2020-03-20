UPDATE: Power restored in Flamborough

Hydro One is reporting power has been restored after an outage Friday afternoon impacted 615 customers in Flamborough.

The outage is located in the Carlisle area, with the impacted region stretching from Highway 6 to Milburough Line and just north of 6th Concession East to just north of Carlisle Road.

Power was restored around 5 p.m. on Friday.

The outage wasdue to a tree falling on a power line. Hydro One issued a notice earlier on Friday, indicating they were preparing to respond to outages due to heavy rain and high winds, with gusts between 80-90 km/h in parts of southern and central Ontario.