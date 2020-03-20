Communities called to join in Ontario-wide nightly applause movement for health care workers

On March 19, the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO) made an announcement asking all Ontarians to help thank and support our nurses, doctors and other health care workers for their ongoing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"RNAO is asking everyone — from the doorsteps of their homes or keeping a safe distance — to cheer on the millions of health providers, social service and other essential front-line workers in Ontario, Canada and around the world who are tackling #COVID19," the organization stated on their website.

The new tradition began March 19. Participants are asked to take to their doorstep and make some noise for their local health care providers at 7:30 p.m. sharp, every night until the COVID-19 crisis is over.

“Step out onto your porch, balcony, or open a window and make some noise. Take a short video of yourself banging some pots and pans, singing a song, applauding, or honking your horn, and share it on social media,” said Dr. Doris Grinspun, CEO of RNAO.