Travelling during the coronavirus pandemic or planning to travel in the future? Flamborough agents offer tips

News 09:00 PM by Julia Lovett-Squires Flamborough Review

Canadians should avoid all non-essential travel as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

For those who are currently abroad or have plans to travel, Flamborough's travel specialists offer the following tips:

• If you are currently abroad, alert the government by registering as a Canadian abroad on the government's website, said Laura Batey of Flamborough TravelPlus.

• If your vacation has been cancelled, don't panic. You'll enjoy your holiday, it will just happen at a different time.

"They have not lost their funds. Their funds will be safe and held for them in a future travel credit," said Batey.

• If you're planning to travel in the future, consider booking through a travel agency.

"At this time you can't get through to an airline, you can't get through to a supplier, you can't get through to a hotel chain," said Batey. But your travel agent can help you navigate uncharted waters.

"Use an agent, we have ways of getting through."

• Purchase travel insurance. The COVID-19 pandemic, said Shawna Curtin Weatherill of Expedia CruiseShipCentres in Waterdown, is the perfect example of why travellers need it.

Travelling during the coronavirus pandemic or planning to travel in the future? Flamborough agents offer tips

News 09:00 PM by Julia Lovett-Squires Flamborough Review

Canadians should avoid all non-essential travel as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

For those who are currently abroad or have plans to travel, Flamborough's travel specialists offer the following tips:

• If you are currently abroad, alert the government by registering as a Canadian abroad on the government's website, said Laura Batey of Flamborough TravelPlus.

• If your vacation has been cancelled, don't panic. You'll enjoy your holiday, it will just happen at a different time.

Related Content

"They have not lost their funds. Their funds will be safe and held for them in a future travel credit," said Batey.

• If you're planning to travel in the future, consider booking through a travel agency.

"At this time you can't get through to an airline, you can't get through to a supplier, you can't get through to a hotel chain," said Batey. But your travel agent can help you navigate uncharted waters.

"Use an agent, we have ways of getting through."

• Purchase travel insurance. The COVID-19 pandemic, said Shawna Curtin Weatherill of Expedia CruiseShipCentres in Waterdown, is the perfect example of why travellers need it.

Travelling during the coronavirus pandemic or planning to travel in the future? Flamborough agents offer tips

News 09:00 PM by Julia Lovett-Squires Flamborough Review

Canadians should avoid all non-essential travel as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

For those who are currently abroad or have plans to travel, Flamborough's travel specialists offer the following tips:

• If you are currently abroad, alert the government by registering as a Canadian abroad on the government's website, said Laura Batey of Flamborough TravelPlus.

• If your vacation has been cancelled, don't panic. You'll enjoy your holiday, it will just happen at a different time.

Related Content

"They have not lost their funds. Their funds will be safe and held for them in a future travel credit," said Batey.

• If you're planning to travel in the future, consider booking through a travel agency.

"At this time you can't get through to an airline, you can't get through to a supplier, you can't get through to a hotel chain," said Batey. But your travel agent can help you navigate uncharted waters.

"Use an agent, we have ways of getting through."

• Purchase travel insurance. The COVID-19 pandemic, said Shawna Curtin Weatherill of Expedia CruiseShipCentres in Waterdown, is the perfect example of why travellers need it.