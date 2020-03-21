How you can help your local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic

As more of us are practising social distancing or self-isolation, huge numbers of small businesses in our local communities are feeling the impact.

Restaurants have been forced to close and many other local businesses are shutting down or drastically reducing their operating hours because of a lack of customers associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The newspapers and news websites owned by Torstar Corporation have long been supportive of local businesses in all the communities they serve. We believe small businesses are critical to the success, strength and economic vitality of communities large and small.

And so, in these increasingly uncertain times, we’re urging our readers to offer their help — to show their love — for their favourite shops and stores.

There are ways you can help — even if you are stuck at home:

Shop locally: Many small stores are still open. If you can leave your home to buy some goods, think of your nearby stores. And if you can’t get outside, many local shops have part of their inventory online and they will deliver to your door.

Buy gift cards: Purchasing a gift card from a local business is a way of getting money to store owners now, when they need it the most.

Order takeout or delivery: Some restaurants and shops are offering options like home delivery or easy pickup service. Consider ordering at least one meal a week this way.

Tip more: It’s a bad time to be a coffee-shop worker or a delivery driver because they are likely working shorter hours and getting fewer tips because of fewer customers. If you can afford it, think about giving a bigger tip the next time these workers serve you.

Urge government action: Email your local mayor, provincial MPP and federal MP and request they consider reasonable assistance for small businesses.