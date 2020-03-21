‘Don’t be idiots’: Brampton mayor reminds returning spring breakers they aren’t immune to COVID-19

While most people are rightfully concerned about the risks posed by the growing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, recent images and stories from Florida’s Spring Break hot spots of young people partying are only adding to growing fears that current measures aren’t enough.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown weighed-in on the possibility of some of those young people returning home to Brampton and the GTA after what some observers described as a “coronavirus petri dish” on Florida and other spring break destinations and beaches.
News stories and social media posts documented tens of thousands of partying spring-breakers interacting closely on the streets, bars and beaches of several Florida hot spots for days before the state finally shut the party down only days ago.
"I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying": Some spring break visitors in South Florida lamented the restricted access to beaches and entertainment as public health and government officials race against the clock to curtail the spreading coronavirus. https://t.co/8gBUuhcskw pic.twitter.com/LQKBQO5SwG
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 18, 2020
Crowds of spring-breakers and party-goers continue to crowd beaches in parts of Florida despite rising cases of #coronavirus infections across the U.S. https://t.co/iGe8Yszd1I pic.twitter.com/2Ww1LU9o5h
— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 19, 2020
Because the American and Canadian federal governments didn’t restrict non-essential travel to their respective citizens until Saturday (March 21) at 2 p.m., it is unknown how many of those young people travelled from Canada — or Brampton — and have or will be returning home.
The mayor had a simple message for any youth not taking this pandemic seriously and properly following social-distancing guidelines, and/or who tempted fate and travelled to spring break destinations in recent days and weeks despite travel warnings against it:
“Young people — don’t be idiots. Don’t be idiots because you’re not immune to it. If someone is out there thinking everything is normal, what they don’t realize is that they can be very contagious and that they can pass it on to their parents and their grandparents. By being naïve about this they put their family at risk,” said Brown.
The Canadian government has advised all travellers from any destination outside Canada to self-isolate for 14 days and self-monitor for symptoms.
Brampton, like much of the province and country, have instituted strict guidelines for public gatherings, including closing all bars and restaurants outside of take-out and delivery.
Brown said he hadn't been informed of any street parties or large spontaneous gatherings of young people in Brampton as seen in other cities yet, but had stern and wise words for any young person or otherwise with any similar ideas here.
“Although elders are at a greater risk, there are young people who are passing away from this. There are young people who are on life-support because of this. Young people are not immune. They may be at a lesser risk as someone who is a senior citizen, but the notion that people would be allowing this to grow and spread because of reckless behaviour is abhorrent,” he said.
Peel Region had confirmed 36 cases of COVID-19 — 16 in Brampton, 17 in Mississauga and two in Caledon and one more pending details — as of 10 a.m. on March 21.
While most people are rightfully concerned about the risks posed by the growing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, recent images and stories from Florida’s Spring Break hot spots of young people partying are only adding to growing fears that current measures aren’t enough.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown weighed-in on the possibility of some of those young people returning home to Brampton and the GTA after what some observers described as a “coronavirus petri dish” on Florida and other spring break destinations and beaches.
News stories and social media posts documented tens of thousands of partying spring-breakers interacting closely on the streets, bars and beaches of several Florida hot spots for days before the state finally shut the party down only days ago.
"I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying": Some spring break visitors in South Florida lamented the restricted access to beaches and entertainment as public health and government officials race against the clock to curtail the spreading coronavirus. https://t.co/8gBUuhcskw pic.twitter.com/LQKBQO5SwG
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 18, 2020
Crowds of spring-breakers and party-goers continue to crowd beaches in parts of Florida despite rising cases of #coronavirus infections across the U.S. https://t.co/iGe8Yszd1I pic.twitter.com/2Ww1LU9o5h
— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 19, 2020
Because the American and Canadian federal governments didn’t restrict non-essential travel to their respective citizens until Saturday (March 21) at 2 p.m., it is unknown how many of those young people travelled from Canada — or Brampton — and have or will be returning home.
The mayor had a simple message for any youth not taking this pandemic seriously and properly following social-distancing guidelines, and/or who tempted fate and travelled to spring break destinations in recent days and weeks despite travel warnings against it:
“Young people — don’t be idiots. Don’t be idiots because you’re not immune to it. If someone is out there thinking everything is normal, what they don’t realize is that they can be very contagious and that they can pass it on to their parents and their grandparents. By being naïve about this they put their family at risk,” said Brown.
The Canadian government has advised all travellers from any destination outside Canada to self-isolate for 14 days and self-monitor for symptoms.
Brampton, like much of the province and country, have instituted strict guidelines for public gatherings, including closing all bars and restaurants outside of take-out and delivery.
Brown said he hadn't been informed of any street parties or large spontaneous gatherings of young people in Brampton as seen in other cities yet, but had stern and wise words for any young person or otherwise with any similar ideas here.
“Although elders are at a greater risk, there are young people who are passing away from this. There are young people who are on life-support because of this. Young people are not immune. They may be at a lesser risk as someone who is a senior citizen, but the notion that people would be allowing this to grow and spread because of reckless behaviour is abhorrent,” he said.
Peel Region had confirmed 36 cases of COVID-19 — 16 in Brampton, 17 in Mississauga and two in Caledon and one more pending details — as of 10 a.m. on March 21.
While most people are rightfully concerned about the risks posed by the growing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, recent images and stories from Florida’s Spring Break hot spots of young people partying are only adding to growing fears that current measures aren’t enough.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown weighed-in on the possibility of some of those young people returning home to Brampton and the GTA after what some observers described as a “coronavirus petri dish” on Florida and other spring break destinations and beaches.
News stories and social media posts documented tens of thousands of partying spring-breakers interacting closely on the streets, bars and beaches of several Florida hot spots for days before the state finally shut the party down only days ago.
"I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying": Some spring break visitors in South Florida lamented the restricted access to beaches and entertainment as public health and government officials race against the clock to curtail the spreading coronavirus. https://t.co/8gBUuhcskw pic.twitter.com/LQKBQO5SwG
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 18, 2020
Crowds of spring-breakers and party-goers continue to crowd beaches in parts of Florida despite rising cases of #coronavirus infections across the U.S. https://t.co/iGe8Yszd1I pic.twitter.com/2Ww1LU9o5h
— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 19, 2020
Because the American and Canadian federal governments didn’t restrict non-essential travel to their respective citizens until Saturday (March 21) at 2 p.m., it is unknown how many of those young people travelled from Canada — or Brampton — and have or will be returning home.
The mayor had a simple message for any youth not taking this pandemic seriously and properly following social-distancing guidelines, and/or who tempted fate and travelled to spring break destinations in recent days and weeks despite travel warnings against it:
“Young people — don’t be idiots. Don’t be idiots because you’re not immune to it. If someone is out there thinking everything is normal, what they don’t realize is that they can be very contagious and that they can pass it on to their parents and their grandparents. By being naïve about this they put their family at risk,” said Brown.
The Canadian government has advised all travellers from any destination outside Canada to self-isolate for 14 days and self-monitor for symptoms.
Brampton, like much of the province and country, have instituted strict guidelines for public gatherings, including closing all bars and restaurants outside of take-out and delivery.
Brown said he hadn't been informed of any street parties or large spontaneous gatherings of young people in Brampton as seen in other cities yet, but had stern and wise words for any young person or otherwise with any similar ideas here.
“Although elders are at a greater risk, there are young people who are passing away from this. There are young people who are on life-support because of this. Young people are not immune. They may be at a lesser risk as someone who is a senior citizen, but the notion that people would be allowing this to grow and spread because of reckless behaviour is abhorrent,” he said.
Peel Region had confirmed 36 cases of COVID-19 — 16 in Brampton, 17 in Mississauga and two in Caledon and one more pending details — as of 10 a.m. on March 21.