Province hands Ontario hospitals new emergency powers amid COVID-19 crisis

Hospitals have been given broad new powers to cope with COVIID-19 outbreaks and special day care centres are being set up for the children of health care workers, paramedics, police and firefighters to help them stay on the job.
The new powers under the provincial state of emergency declared by Premier Doug Ford last week include the cancellation of staff vacations and carte blanche in transferring employees to where they’re needed most.
Volunteers can also be pressed into service doing work usually done by staff, freeing them up for other duties, and temporary workers hired as needed, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says.
“On the best advice of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and in response to clear and urgent requests from our frontline health service providers, the province is taking decisive action,” Jones said in a statement.
The measures that allow hospitals to override collective agreements with staff unions will “ensure we can continue to be responsive and nimble as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grows,” she added.
For example, staff can now be transferred between different hospital facilities or to work in nearby assessment centres for the new coronavirus.
Work schedules and shifts are also subject to change, while staff and volunteers can be re-trained “as needed” for redeployments.
“While normal protocols are important in routine times, these extraordinary steps will ensure our health sector workers are there, where and when they are needed, to care for Ontarians and support our extensive efforts to contain this virus.”
The order is in place for the next two weeks unless renewed under the state of emergency.
Health Minister Christine Elliott thanked doctors, nurses, other health care workers and frontline staff for their “extraordinary dedication and commitment” in the face of growing adversity.
Ontario has had three deaths related to COVID-19 and the total number of cases rose by 47 on Sunday to 424 to date.
Of that number, eight have now been cleared, up from five previously. Another 8,381 people are awaiting test results as the backlog for results continues to grow. A total of 17,634 people have tested negative.
Four of the new cases listed Sunday are in their 20s or 30s.
In another measure announced Sunday, designated day care centres are being exempted from the order that all licensed day care centres shut to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus so they can care for the children of health sector and front-line emergency workers, including correctional officers at jails.
The move responds to concerns that doctors, nurses and others would have trouble managing their work and home lives without help on the child care front.
“During this unprecedented situation, we need to do everything we can to ensure our health care and other frontline staff have the support they need to continue to work,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.
The day care centres must have contingency plans in place if a staff member or child contracts COVID-19 and numbers of kids in each location will be kept “low,” he added. A specific number was not revealed.
Once the centres are open, a list will be made public at Ontario.ca/coronavirus.
Hospitals have been given broad new powers to cope with COVIID-19 outbreaks and special day care centres are being set up for the children of health care workers, paramedics, police and firefighters to help them stay on the job.
The new powers under the provincial state of emergency declared by Premier Doug Ford last week include the cancellation of staff vacations and carte blanche in transferring employees to where they’re needed most.
Volunteers can also be pressed into service doing work usually done by staff, freeing them up for other duties, and temporary workers hired as needed, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says.
“On the best advice of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and in response to clear and urgent requests from our frontline health service providers, the province is taking decisive action,” Jones said in a statement.
The measures that allow hospitals to override collective agreements with staff unions will “ensure we can continue to be responsive and nimble as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grows,” she added.
For example, staff can now be transferred between different hospital facilities or to work in nearby assessment centres for the new coronavirus.
Work schedules and shifts are also subject to change, while staff and volunteers can be re-trained “as needed” for redeployments.
“While normal protocols are important in routine times, these extraordinary steps will ensure our health sector workers are there, where and when they are needed, to care for Ontarians and support our extensive efforts to contain this virus.”
The order is in place for the next two weeks unless renewed under the state of emergency.
Health Minister Christine Elliott thanked doctors, nurses, other health care workers and frontline staff for their “extraordinary dedication and commitment” in the face of growing adversity.
Ontario has had three deaths related to COVID-19 and the total number of cases rose by 47 on Sunday to 424 to date.
Of that number, eight have now been cleared, up from five previously. Another 8,381 people are awaiting test results as the backlog for results continues to grow. A total of 17,634 people have tested negative.
Four of the new cases listed Sunday are in their 20s or 30s.
In another measure announced Sunday, designated day care centres are being exempted from the order that all licensed day care centres shut to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus so they can care for the children of health sector and front-line emergency workers, including correctional officers at jails.
The move responds to concerns that doctors, nurses and others would have trouble managing their work and home lives without help on the child care front.
“During this unprecedented situation, we need to do everything we can to ensure our health care and other frontline staff have the support they need to continue to work,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.
The day care centres must have contingency plans in place if a staff member or child contracts COVID-19 and numbers of kids in each location will be kept “low,” he added. A specific number was not revealed.
Once the centres are open, a list will be made public at Ontario.ca/coronavirus.
Hospitals have been given broad new powers to cope with COVIID-19 outbreaks and special day care centres are being set up for the children of health care workers, paramedics, police and firefighters to help them stay on the job.
The new powers under the provincial state of emergency declared by Premier Doug Ford last week include the cancellation of staff vacations and carte blanche in transferring employees to where they’re needed most.
Volunteers can also be pressed into service doing work usually done by staff, freeing them up for other duties, and temporary workers hired as needed, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says.
“On the best advice of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and in response to clear and urgent requests from our frontline health service providers, the province is taking decisive action,” Jones said in a statement.
The measures that allow hospitals to override collective agreements with staff unions will “ensure we can continue to be responsive and nimble as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grows,” she added.
For example, staff can now be transferred between different hospital facilities or to work in nearby assessment centres for the new coronavirus.
Work schedules and shifts are also subject to change, while staff and volunteers can be re-trained “as needed” for redeployments.
“While normal protocols are important in routine times, these extraordinary steps will ensure our health sector workers are there, where and when they are needed, to care for Ontarians and support our extensive efforts to contain this virus.”
The order is in place for the next two weeks unless renewed under the state of emergency.
Health Minister Christine Elliott thanked doctors, nurses, other health care workers and frontline staff for their “extraordinary dedication and commitment” in the face of growing adversity.
Ontario has had three deaths related to COVID-19 and the total number of cases rose by 47 on Sunday to 424 to date.
Of that number, eight have now been cleared, up from five previously. Another 8,381 people are awaiting test results as the backlog for results continues to grow. A total of 17,634 people have tested negative.
Four of the new cases listed Sunday are in their 20s or 30s.
In another measure announced Sunday, designated day care centres are being exempted from the order that all licensed day care centres shut to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus so they can care for the children of health sector and front-line emergency workers, including correctional officers at jails.
The move responds to concerns that doctors, nurses and others would have trouble managing their work and home lives without help on the child care front.
“During this unprecedented situation, we need to do everything we can to ensure our health care and other frontline staff have the support they need to continue to work,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.
The day care centres must have contingency plans in place if a staff member or child contracts COVID-19 and numbers of kids in each location will be kept “low,” he added. A specific number was not revealed.
Once the centres are open, a list will be made public at Ontario.ca/coronavirus.