‘Go directly home’: medical officer orders returning Haldimand-Norfolk travellers to self-isolate

Go directly home. Do not pass go. And for goodness sake don’t go to the grocery store.
On Sunday Haldimand-Norfolk Medical Officer of Health Shanker Nesathurai announced an order that any resident of Haldimand or Norfolk counties returning to Canada as of March 22 to immediately self-isolate for 14 days inside their residence upon arrival.
The order prohibits these returning residents from travelling outside the home while it is in effect. The only exception is for medical treatment.
“Go directly home upon arrival in Canada,” Nesathurai said in a statement. “Order groceries for delivery, or call upon friends or family for assistance – do not make any stops before going home.”
The order is part of the health unit’s COVID-19 containment strategy, which also includes the limiting of public gatherings and strict social distancing protocols.
Last week, the Toronto Star published a report of a leaked email by Nesathurai to colleagues across the province decrying Ontario’s approach to the pandemic as piecemeal and ineffective. He called on fellow regional health officers to band together to use more powerful measures than what the province has endorsed.
A screengrab of Haldimand-Norfolk Medical Officer of Health Shanker Nesathurai's order for local residents returning to Canada to go directly home and self-isolate for 14 days.
