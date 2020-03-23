Ottawa invests more than $200M in race to find a vaccine against COVID-19

OTTAWA—The federal government will invest more than $200 million to speed development of a vaccine against COVID-19 but warns in the short-term, staying away from others is the best way to curb the spread of the virus, a message Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bluntly delivered to Canadians Monday.

“Enough is enough,” Trudeau said, speaking about the weekend images of people gathered in groups at beaches, parks and playing sports in defiance of public health advice to remain physically apart.

“Go home and stay home. This is what we all need,” he said.

Trudeau is scheduled to speak with premiers and territorial leaders later Monday and one item up for discussion is coordinating measures and messages to curb the spread of the virus.

The federal government has been wrestling with whether to invoke the emergencies act that would give it broad powers to restrict the movement of people. The prime minister said it’s not the preference of the government to do that but added, “we have not taken anything off the table.”

He said no province has formally asked Ottawa to enact the emergencies measures act but some business executives are caling for tougher action, even a national “lockdown,” to curb the spread of the virus.

In a weekend letter to Trudeau, Goldy Hyder, president and chief executive officer of the Business Council of Canada, urged the federal and provincial governments “to speak clearly and with one voice.

“Beginning immediately, all Canadians should be told, not asked or advised, to stay at home unless their jobs are essential or they must leave the home to purchase food and other necessities,” Hyder wrote.

His organization represents the top executives of some of the country’s biggest corporations, including GE Canada, General Motors, IBM Canada, Enbridge Inc., BCE and BMO Financial Inc.

Hyder last week had urged “more overarching direction” from Ottawa, suggesting that an uncoordinated approach across the country was hindering the national response to contain the virus.