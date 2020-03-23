COVID-19: Stay informed, stay healthy in Flamborough

We all have a role to play.

That’s the message from Hamilton Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson.

“We really have an opportunity here to slow down the spread of this virus,” she said, adding, “We definitely think the measures we are asking people to take can make a difference.”

Here’s what you need to do:

If you’re feeling great, stay that way with social distancing — two metres apart from anyone outside of your immediate family. Only leave home for essential trips. Remember infection prevention and control, including washing your hands thoroughly and frequently.

If you’ve got a non-urgent health concern, seek medical attention. Doctors’ offices are open, however, it is recommended you call ahead.

If you’ve got a health care emergency, call 911 or visit the hospital’s emergency department. Visit the hospital’s website for the most current information, including changes to entrances. Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington has information posted at josephbranthospital.ca/COVID-19. Hamilton Health Sciences information is available at hamiltonhealthsciences.ca/covid19.

If you’re showing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, dry cough and fatigue, or have had contact with someone who has the virus, self-isolate. Contact the Hamilton Public Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 905-974-9848 or call your doctor for a risk assessment and guidance.

You can also contact Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-787-000.

If you are symptomatic, do not walk directly into a health-care clinic or public health facility.