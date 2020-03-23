Mayor John Tory declares state of emergency in Toronto

Mayor John Tory has declared a state of emergency for the City of Toronto, giving himself the full powers of city council in a dramatic move he says is vital to fight the deadly spread of COVID-19.

Tory told reporters he signed the declaration Monday afternoon at the urging of Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s public health chief, and Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, who is heading the city’s emergency measures centre co-ordinating efforts to curb the spread of the respiratory disease ravaging countries around the world.

“I can make any decision,” that council normally could, the mayor said, adding “time is of the essence” to take the necessary steps to prevent gatherings of people that could boost infections.

Tory said he won’t hesitate to use his new powers in any way recommended by health and emergency officials, but added he doesn’t have anything specific planned. “There is no list,” of actions, he said.

But as an example, the mayor said he now has the ability to enforce a mandatory distance between people on playgrounds or in parks. Tory, who appeared via video link and remains in travel-triggered self-isolation until Wednesday, promised to use the powers prudently.

He said he made the declaration after speaking to emergency officials, learning of Toronto’s first COVID-19 death, and after seeing on television scenes of Torontonians gathering on the weekend despite pleas from politicians and health officials for self-distancing to minimize new infections.

“Stay home, stay away from work,” the mayor implored residents.

Toronto Public Health on Monday afternoon reported that 220 Torontonians have so far tested positive for the virus, with 11 of them hospitalized.

Tory said he spoke to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford before signing the declaration. His move followed Ford, who said Monday he is expanding Ontario’s state of emergency to shut down all non-essential services.

Tory’s emergency powers last 30 days, unless city council authorizes an extension.