‘Enough is enough’: Mississauga closing park amenities, Brampton to post warning signs

Mississauga and Brampton are taking precautionary measures to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus throughout the community.

Starting Monday, March 23, all facilities in Mississauga’s parks will be closed to the public.

These facilities include playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, leash-free and picnic areas, sports courts and skateboard parks.

In a press release sent from the city, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie cited unsafe social distancing practices as a reason to close facilities.