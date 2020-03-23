'The right decision': Province orders non-essential businesses to close to fight coronavirus

All non-essential workplaces in the province, including those in Brampton and Mississauga, must close to fight the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Ontario government.

The closures will last for at least 14 days, but exact type of workplaces and businesses to be impacted will be released on Tuesday, March 24, the province said.

In a release, Premier Doug Ford said the closure order was a “tough decision, but the right decision” to address the spread of COVID-19.

Ontario has already mandated the closure of several establishments including all public libraries, private schools as well as in-person service in bars and restaurants. Those closures were part of the declaration of emergency in Ontario on March 17.