List of some businesses still open in Mississauga and Brampton during coronavirus pandemic

Want to know what stores and restaurants are open during the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 crisis?

We have managed to compile a list of some of the better-known stores in Brampton and Mississauga, with the hours that they are open. Many stores have shortened their hours to allow for extensive cleaning each day.

For exact hours, please check with the individual store, as hours may vary from what was found in researching this article.

RESTAURANTS

Tim Hortons: Many are open 24 hours a day, for drive-through. Take-out varies by store. Others are open by 6 a.m. and are closed by 12 a.m.

Starbucks: Most are open by 6 a.m. and others are open by 7 a.m. Closures range from 9 p.m. and some are open until 10 p.m. for drive-through. Take-out varies by store.

McDonalds: Many are open by 6 a.m. with some open at 5 a.m. Most close by 11 p.m., although there are several that are open 24 hours. Drive-through at all stores, but take-out hours vary by store.

Mandarin: The four stores in Brampton and Mississauga are open at 11:30 a.m., and close at 10 p.m., except the store at Hurontario and Matheson, which closes at 9 p.m. The store offers takeout and delivery only.

Mr. Sub: Most stores are open by 10 a.m., although a handful open at 6 a.m.. Most close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

Subway: Most stores are open at 7 a.m. and close by 11 p.m. Brampton and Mississauga each have a Subway store that is open 24 hours.