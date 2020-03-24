Oshawa Generals' season over as OHL cancels playoffs over coronavirus concerns

DURHAM – The season is over for the Oshawa Generals and their competitors in the Ontario Hockey League.

OHL Commissioner David Branch announced the cancellation of the league’s 2020 playoffs Monday, March 23. The decision comes as much of the province moves into shut-down mode in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made after consultation with the Canadian Hockey League, which has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Memorial Cup, originally scheduled to take place in Kelowna, B.C. in May.

As a result of the OHL decision there will be no recipient of the league’s J. Ross Robertson Cup – or the Memorial Cup – this year, Branch said.

“This is a very difficult decision,” said Branch. “In times like this, the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans and the general public is paramount.”

“The environment that we currently find ourselves in is much more important than the game of hockey, and we all have a part to play in getting through these difficult times together,” the commissioner said.

The OHL announced it was suspending play in mid-March. At that time the Oshawa Generals held third place in the East Division, trailing the second-place Peterborough Petes and first-place Ottawa 67s.

As COVID-19 has swept the planet sports, like many other pursuits that bring large crowds of people together, have largely been shut down. The interruption has affected athletes from house league hockey players to stars employed by professional hockey, basketball and baseball franchises.

Also Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee announced the 2020 Summer Olympics, scheduled to take place in Japan, have been postponed until 2021.



