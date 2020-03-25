Farmers’ markets could prove important in coming months

As Ontarians settle into their new reality of social distancing and self-isolation, one traditionally very social aspect of our lives could still be an important service in the weeks and months ahead.
The National Farmers Union (NFU) is calling farmers’ markets an essential service, while most public events and businesses are shutting down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In a press release issued March 19, the grassroots organization representing farmers in Canada contended that markets will provide Canadians with access to quality, nutritious and safe food.
Locally, while she wouldn’t go as far as saying markets are an essential service, Michelle Seaborn said markets are extremely important and can provide a vital service in the coming months.
“I think they’re an important service,” the manager of the Grimsby Farmers’ Market said. “They will be bringing to the customer fresh, local food.”
While it’s still two months from opening, Seaborn said the Thursday afternoon market that runs in downtown Grimsby can adapt to the requirements of social distancing. Safety measures, such as forbidding customers from handling product before purchasing it, minimizing how many people are at a stall at any given point, and providing opportunities for handwashing and hand sanitizer, will help.
“By the time we get into the farmers’ market season, I think we’ll have a better idea of where we are,” she said.
At a recent meeting for the market steering committee, Seaborn said the issue of COVID-19 came up.
“I said to them, ‘Farmers markets are going to be the safest source of food this year,’” she shared.
While supply chains have remained open so far, outdoor markets will provide safe access to food during the growing season, the NFU argues.
“Open air markets may also offer a safer alternative to grocery stores as there are fewer surfaces that need sanitizing and customer behaviour can be more easily monitored by vendors.”
In Beamsville, Stephanie Hicks said organizers for that market have been planning an expanded and more appealing market for Lincoln residents. The COVID-19 outbreak could alter things, though they have yet to settle on any firm plans.
"Given the current situation, the board of directors for the Downtown Bench Beamsville BIA will be reevaluating our plans for 2020, and we'll be releasing information in the coming weeks," she said. "Hopefully the situation we are currently experiencing can be resolved sooner rather than later, and we encourage the people of our community to listen to public health officials on doing their part to flatten the curve."
Hicks echoed Seaborn's comments about the importance of farmers' markets.
"Farmers’ Markets play an important role in the fabric of our societies, as they act as a hub for people in our community to gather, purchase fresh local produce, interact with one another, as well as purchase important non-produce related artisanal products," she said.
She also applauded the many hardworking farmers in Lincoln and those who run roadside stands.
"With creative initiatives and precautions, let’s hope that the (Beamsville) Farmers’ Market and roadside stands can succeed in the coming months as providing local produce is key to our overall economy," she said.
Seaborn said they’re going to have to be ready to adapt during this upcoming market season to ensure the market is safe. The opening date is the last Thursday of May, which falls on May 28 this year, though Seaborn said that could be affected by COVID-19.
“We’re trying to put the early planning in stage knowing we may have to be flexible,” she said.
STORY BEHIND THE STORY: As it becomes more apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic will have long-lasting impacts, reporter Luke Edwards wanted to see how it may affect a local staple, the weekly farmers’ market.
As Ontarians settle into their new reality of social distancing and self-isolation, one traditionally very social aspect of our lives could still be an important service in the weeks and months ahead.
The National Farmers Union (NFU) is calling farmers’ markets an essential service, while most public events and businesses are shutting down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In a press release issued March 19, the grassroots organization representing farmers in Canada contended that markets will provide Canadians with access to quality, nutritious and safe food.
Locally, while she wouldn’t go as far as saying markets are an essential service, Michelle Seaborn said markets are extremely important and can provide a vital service in the coming months.
“I think they’re an important service,” the manager of the Grimsby Farmers’ Market said. “They will be bringing to the customer fresh, local food.”
While it’s still two months from opening, Seaborn said the Thursday afternoon market that runs in downtown Grimsby can adapt to the requirements of social distancing. Safety measures, such as forbidding customers from handling product before purchasing it, minimizing how many people are at a stall at any given point, and providing opportunities for handwashing and hand sanitizer, will help.
“By the time we get into the farmers’ market season, I think we’ll have a better idea of where we are,” she said.
At a recent meeting for the market steering committee, Seaborn said the issue of COVID-19 came up.
“I said to them, ‘Farmers markets are going to be the safest source of food this year,’” she shared.
While supply chains have remained open so far, outdoor markets will provide safe access to food during the growing season, the NFU argues.
“Open air markets may also offer a safer alternative to grocery stores as there are fewer surfaces that need sanitizing and customer behaviour can be more easily monitored by vendors.”
In Beamsville, Stephanie Hicks said organizers for that market have been planning an expanded and more appealing market for Lincoln residents. The COVID-19 outbreak could alter things, though they have yet to settle on any firm plans.
"Given the current situation, the board of directors for the Downtown Bench Beamsville BIA will be reevaluating our plans for 2020, and we'll be releasing information in the coming weeks," she said. "Hopefully the situation we are currently experiencing can be resolved sooner rather than later, and we encourage the people of our community to listen to public health officials on doing their part to flatten the curve."
Hicks echoed Seaborn's comments about the importance of farmers' markets.
"Farmers’ Markets play an important role in the fabric of our societies, as they act as a hub for people in our community to gather, purchase fresh local produce, interact with one another, as well as purchase important non-produce related artisanal products," she said.
She also applauded the many hardworking farmers in Lincoln and those who run roadside stands.
"With creative initiatives and precautions, let’s hope that the (Beamsville) Farmers’ Market and roadside stands can succeed in the coming months as providing local produce is key to our overall economy," she said.
Seaborn said they’re going to have to be ready to adapt during this upcoming market season to ensure the market is safe. The opening date is the last Thursday of May, which falls on May 28 this year, though Seaborn said that could be affected by COVID-19.
“We’re trying to put the early planning in stage knowing we may have to be flexible,” she said.
STORY BEHIND THE STORY: As it becomes more apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic will have long-lasting impacts, reporter Luke Edwards wanted to see how it may affect a local staple, the weekly farmers’ market.
As Ontarians settle into their new reality of social distancing and self-isolation, one traditionally very social aspect of our lives could still be an important service in the weeks and months ahead.
The National Farmers Union (NFU) is calling farmers’ markets an essential service, while most public events and businesses are shutting down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In a press release issued March 19, the grassroots organization representing farmers in Canada contended that markets will provide Canadians with access to quality, nutritious and safe food.
Locally, while she wouldn’t go as far as saying markets are an essential service, Michelle Seaborn said markets are extremely important and can provide a vital service in the coming months.
“I think they’re an important service,” the manager of the Grimsby Farmers’ Market said. “They will be bringing to the customer fresh, local food.”
While it’s still two months from opening, Seaborn said the Thursday afternoon market that runs in downtown Grimsby can adapt to the requirements of social distancing. Safety measures, such as forbidding customers from handling product before purchasing it, minimizing how many people are at a stall at any given point, and providing opportunities for handwashing and hand sanitizer, will help.
“By the time we get into the farmers’ market season, I think we’ll have a better idea of where we are,” she said.
At a recent meeting for the market steering committee, Seaborn said the issue of COVID-19 came up.
“I said to them, ‘Farmers markets are going to be the safest source of food this year,’” she shared.
While supply chains have remained open so far, outdoor markets will provide safe access to food during the growing season, the NFU argues.
“Open air markets may also offer a safer alternative to grocery stores as there are fewer surfaces that need sanitizing and customer behaviour can be more easily monitored by vendors.”
In Beamsville, Stephanie Hicks said organizers for that market have been planning an expanded and more appealing market for Lincoln residents. The COVID-19 outbreak could alter things, though they have yet to settle on any firm plans.
"Given the current situation, the board of directors for the Downtown Bench Beamsville BIA will be reevaluating our plans for 2020, and we'll be releasing information in the coming weeks," she said. "Hopefully the situation we are currently experiencing can be resolved sooner rather than later, and we encourage the people of our community to listen to public health officials on doing their part to flatten the curve."
Hicks echoed Seaborn's comments about the importance of farmers' markets.
"Farmers’ Markets play an important role in the fabric of our societies, as they act as a hub for people in our community to gather, purchase fresh local produce, interact with one another, as well as purchase important non-produce related artisanal products," she said.
She also applauded the many hardworking farmers in Lincoln and those who run roadside stands.
"With creative initiatives and precautions, let’s hope that the (Beamsville) Farmers’ Market and roadside stands can succeed in the coming months as providing local produce is key to our overall economy," she said.
Seaborn said they’re going to have to be ready to adapt during this upcoming market season to ensure the market is safe. The opening date is the last Thursday of May, which falls on May 28 this year, though Seaborn said that could be affected by COVID-19.
“We’re trying to put the early planning in stage knowing we may have to be flexible,” she said.
STORY BEHIND THE STORY: As it becomes more apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic will have long-lasting impacts, reporter Luke Edwards wanted to see how it may affect a local staple, the weekly farmers’ market.