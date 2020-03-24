Canadian government doubles down on money for researchers leading coronavirus counter attack

“There is recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO) that there is a priority to look at social impacts,” she said. “There will be a forum set up to have all the researchers connect about our respective work.”

She said a lot of the information is perishable and needs to be captured immediately in order to inform our preparedness for future crisis.

Unity Health Toronto, a Catholic hospital network, which includes St. Michael’s will receive about $4.4 million to fund a host of projects over two years, including looking at technology to strengthen mortality surveillance and therapeutic development.

The University Health Network has already repurposed teams to focus exclusively on its seven projects including clinical research and therapies for recovering patients, said Dr. Brad Wouters, head of science and research at UHN.

“We have no effective therapies at the moment,” Wouters said, adding that the hospital is also part of the WHO trials. The other major area is drug trials that could prevent infection. Those drugs would be developed for health-care workers.

Wouters says the government grants are a good start but not nearly enough.

“We need way more money,” he said. “I hope the federal government is going to come through with more supports on the clinical research side.”

The UHN foundations have been raising money to augment government supports.

The call for applicants went out Feb. 10. The CIHR received 227 research proposals that were peer-reviewed. A priority was placed on acute responses to contain the virus, but Adrian Mota, CIHR’s associate vice-president of research said there were a number of viable projects left on the table, which spurred the investment of additional dollars.

He said just over half of the projects were focused on diagnostics, research trials and clinical initiatives, while the balance (accounting for about 30 per cent of the funds allocated) will go toward social projects such as public health response, social media and addressing misinformation about the outbreak.

“We did this incredible quickly,” he said. “It normally takes CIHR 12-18 months to run something like this and we did it in three to five weeks. part of the impetus was getting people going right away.”

Mota said the World Health Organization (WHO) was keen on Canada taking a leadership role on the social file, because “understanding these issues are important to mitigating the spread of the disease and understanding how we can apply effective intervention.

”We’re talking about stigma and racism,” he said, adding that mental health is also top of file because it’s important to hone in on the impact on people who are isolated under self-quarantine.