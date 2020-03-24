Burlington council goes virtual during coronavirus pandemic with online meetings

The political show must go on.

The business of Burlington City Council is set to continue through the COVID-19 pandemic with two special virtual meetings. First, on March 24, a city council meeting will discuss time-sensitive matters and then on March 26 there's a telephone town hall with a panel of leaders where the public is able to ask questions.

Those set to be on the telephone panel include MPP Jane McKenna; Eric Vandewall, the president and chief executive of Joseph Brant Hospital; Dale Kalina, medical director of Infection, Prevention and Control at Joseph Brant Hospital; Roger Wilkie, Deputy Chief of Halton Regional Police; and Anthony Odoardi, Superintendent for Halton Regional Police.

The announcement of the virtual meetings follows the order by the provincial government that all non-essential workplaces be closed effective March 24.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward applauded the decision by the provincial government.

“This is a necessary step to protect everyone, customers, employees, families and friends. Closing down your brick-and-mortar shops doesn’t necessarily mean closing down your business for the time being — if you and your employees can work from home, do so,” said Meed Ward.

Municipalities were only recently granted the legal ability to hold remote meetings through the province's Municipal Emergency Act 2020. Passed earlier this March, the act allows the city to hold meetings electronically during emergencies.

Details of the two virtual meetings are:

March 24, 12:30 pm — City Council Meeting Can be viewed online at Burlington.ca



March 26, 6:45 p.m.- Telephone panel with local leaders Those interested can join the town hall by calling 1-800-280-9610 when the meeting begins.



For more information on the region's response to COVID-19 visit www.halton.ca/coronavirus