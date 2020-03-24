‘A danger of major proportions’: Halton declares state of emergency amidst coronavirus pandemic

As COVID-19 continues to spread, Halton Region has officially declared a state of emergency.

“This declaration is an important message to our community: we need to take this seriously and we need to act now,” said Regional Chair Gary Carr.

“We need to listen to the recommendations of Public Health to practice physical distancing and self-isolate when directed – to protect ourselves, the ones most vulnerable, our first responders and healthcare workers. We must all do our part to control the spread of COVID-19."

The chair announced the state of emergency in support of the Province’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with advice from Halton Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani.

Carr’s signed declaration states that COVID-19 “constitutes a danger of major proportions that could result in serious harm to persons.”