3 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Ottawa among 85 in province March 24

Ontario Public Health confirmed there were 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on the morning of Tuesday, March 24.

Of those cases, three are confirmed to be in Ottawa, including a woman in her 30s who contracted the virus through close contact; a man in his 40s, also through close contact; and a man in his 50s who travelled to the US. All are currently self-isolating. That brings the total of confirmed cases in Ottawa to 27 as of the morning of March 24, though Ottawa Public Health estimates there could be as many as 4,000.

A Quebec resident who works in Renfrew County has also tested positive, and their co-workers asked to self-isolate.

The total confirmed in Eastern Ontario remains four, and eight for the Kingston area.

Of the 85 new confirmed cases in Ontario today, information on 38 is still pending, meaning Public Health has not confirmed where they are located or the age and status of the patients.

There are still no confirmed cases in Renfrew County or Lanark, Leeds and Grenville as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24 beyond the Quebec resident who works in Renfrew County; however, public health officials are urging the people act under the assumption that it is here.

According to Ontario Public Health, a total of 32,457 patients have been approved for COVID-19 testing. Of those, 21,795 have returned negative and 573 positive. Eight positives have been resolved. Seven are deceased. There are currently 10,074 cases under investigation.

Information will continue to be updated on insideottawavalley.com as it is made available.